Playing Hide and Seek with Your Inner Teacher

We Westerners love doing. Our culture rewards it -- lauding those who log the most billable hours; making "keeping busy" a valued response to one of...

#yogis #personal growth #yoga #intuition
Lisa Munger
August 24 2011
Recipes
Personal Growth

3 Changes I Made To Stop Feeling Anxious & Start Enjoying Life

I was afraid of being alone and wouldn’t travel anywhere if a hospital wasn’t nearby.

#anxiety #healing #happiness #meditation #addiction
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
July 2 2014

10 Things I Wish All Americans Knew About The Meat & Dairy Industries

Are you being manipulated into buying things you don’t want or need? In my book Meatonomics, I show that animal food producers control our everyday...

#happiness #meat #personal growth #dairy
David Robinson Simon
September 3 2013

4 Methods of Stress Relief to Match Your Personality

While many burnout risk factors have to do with work conditions and lifestyle, your response to stress can intensify your experience, making you more...

#visualization #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Sarah Starr
April 4 2012
Meditation

The Yoga of Waiting

There are 1,440 minutes in a day. I’ve spent all of mine thinking about when my personal invasion of the body snatchers will end.

#healing #meditation #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection
Kim Shand
February 24 2012
Spirituality

Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic

This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25 2017

Don't Wait For A Cosmic-Kick-In-The-Butt To Start Practicing Self-Care

How do you know when it’s time to start taking better care of yourself?

#healing #wellness #personal growth
Colleen Wachob
July 29 2013
Motivation

83-Year-Old Yogi Teaches 11 Yoga Classes Week

The inspiring 83-year-old Australian yoga teacher.

#yogis #yoga #inspiration
Jason Wachob
May 1 2011

Why I'm Grateful For The Worst Memories Of My Substance Abuse

I've been inside a crack house. Only once. And I'm so glad that I realized before it was too late that I did not want to go down that path.

#healing #breathing #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Butler
June 27 2014

How To Stay Sane After Returning From Your Vacation

I recently spent two glorious weeks on vacation in Italy, my longest trip since I started working full time more than ten years ago. I began the trip...

#stress #personal growth #vacation
Katie Devine
July 28 2013
Routines

Why I Love Yoga's Bird Asanas

You don't have to like

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Shari Hochberg
February 22 2012
Spirituality
Yoga as a Form of Serendipity

How yoga can bring gratitude and healing.

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #meditation #yogis
Clayton Aynesworth
September 9 2011
Routines

Do You Work Out Alone? Here's How To Stay Motivated!

There's no doubt about it: working out alone is tough. But the truth is that it’s not always possible to work out with a trainer, in a group, or even...

#happiness #fitness #personal growth
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
August 26 2013
Mental Health

I'm A Life Coach & I Have Panic Attacks. Here's What I Wish More People Knew

Even if your panic attack feels like the worst thing that’s ever happened to you, it's quite common.

#anxiety #happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 2 2016
Healthy Weight

How I Lost 40 Pounds By Exercising Less

I reached my ideal body by finding ways to be kind to myself — by honoring how I feel and truly listening to what I crave.

#how to lose weight #fitness #weight loss success
Katheryn Gronauer
January 2 2016

5 Ways to Make Going Vegan Easy

The transition to veganism does not have to be complicated or as challenging as one might think.

#Raw Food #vegetarian #vegan #juicing #healthy foods
Kelly O'Brien
August 22 2012

6 Signs You're Working Out Too Hard

We’ve all experienced the Zone, that magic moment in a workout when our mind and body work harmoniously. We're supercharged, and feel like we can keep...

#happiness #fitness #personal growth
Adam Hill
August 25 2013