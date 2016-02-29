8175 results for

7 Proven Ways To Help Prevent Cancer

In the wellness world, cancer prevention is a common topic. But which techniques are actually backed by science?

Francesca Vazquez, PsyD
February 29 2016
Motivation

3 Lessons of Summer Yoga

The sweat. The drip. The soak. The slip.

Lauren Imparato
August 2 2011

How To Create A Gratitude Jar

Sometimes I wake up and my first thought is I didn’t get enough sleep. I get to the fridge to find that I don’t have enough fruit to make my smoothie....

Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
September 26 2013
Outdoors

Connecting to the Earth

Connect to the Earth through your five senses.

Tamar Samir
May 27 2011
Integrative Health

How To Tell If You're REALLY Getting Good Sleep + 8 Ways To Improve It

Lack of sleep is one of the most significant health problems we face today. Yet very few people recognize this problem in themselves or know how to...

Frank Lipman, M.D.
February 26 2016
Routines

Dome Sweet Dome: Your Feet & Your Yoga Practice

Did you know that our feet use the same architectural principals as a dome to hold up our weight?

Rebecca Ketchum
November 4 2011

16 Signs You're An Emotionally Intelligent Person

Many of us grew up in homes where feeling was a bad word. Tears were childish, anger was bad, and vulnerability was not to be shown. But more and...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
August 1 2014
Food Trends

The Founders of Food 52 On Creating A Community Around Food

Amanda and Merrill believe that great cooking at home can pretty much help save the world.

Colleen Wachob
February 23 2016
Personal Growth

How to Turn Negativity Into Gratitude

Here's how you can turn everyday negativity into an attitude of gratitude!

Lauren Burke
June 9 2012

6 Poses To Soothe The Weekend Warrior

It was a long, hard week. You met deadlines, solved problems, put out fires, and kept your head above the water (for the most part). You started to...

Daniel Scott
September 22 2013
Motivation

Too Old to Start Yoga? My Grandma Started Yesterday -- She's 90

Think you're too old to start yoga? Think again.

Jason Wachob
June 10 2010
Love

5 Things I Learned About Love After My Divorce

My heart cracked into a thousand pieces. But I let the opening transform me.

MeiMei Fox
July 29 2014
Spirituality

4 Basic Assumptions of the Yoga Sutras

Understanding how to hold it all together with the Yoga Sutras.

Clayton Aynesworth
September 14 2011
Home

Where the Toxins Are in Our Homes

Track down those hidden sources of toxins.

mindbodygreen
March 2 2011
Routines
Healthy Weight

6 Reasons You're Not Losing Weight (That Have Nothing To Do With Diet And Exercise)

Research shows that factors besides diet and physical activity can contribute to weight gain, including environmental toxins and changes in your...

Craig Cooper
February 15 2016

The Nutella Curse: How a Vice Is Also a Blessing

Have you ever tried Nutella? And I don’t mean a quarter of a teaspoon on a piece of whole grain bread. I mean a tablespoon full of plain, good old...

Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
September 4 2012

How To Naturally Enhance Your Beauty: A Dermatologist Explains

As a board certified dermatologist and psychiatrist, I see countless patients in my New York City practice asking how they can be more beautiful....

Dr. Amy Wechsler
July 24 2014
Change-Makers