My Mom Died Of ALS. Here's What The Ice Bucket Challenge Means To Me

In 2012, I lost my sweet, beautiful, amazingly kind mother to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). By the time my mother...

#love #disease #death #gratitude #personal growth
Rebecca Butler
August 20 2014
Spirituality
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Deepak Chopra: The True Purpose of Yoga

"The true purpose of yoga is to discover that aspect of your being that can never be lost. Your job may change, your relationships may change, your...

#personal growth quotes #books #yoga #yoga quotes #deepak chopra
mindbodygreen
July 4 2011
Love

Don't Start A New Relationship Until You've Done These 4 Things

"We’d go on long hikes, spend afternoons wrapped in my bedsheets, and travel to hidden hot springs and tropical beaches enmeshed in the physical...

#personal growth #dating #self-care #self-acceptance
Kathryn Mitchem
July 18 2017
Spirituality
Women's Health

5 No-Brainer Things You Can Do Now To Prevent Heart Disease Later

Heart disease has long seemed like just a man’s problem. But it's not—it's the #1 killer of women. The good news is that 80 percent of cases can be...

#disease #heart disease #health #healthy foods
Dr. Jennifer Haythe
March 13 2016

Are You a Yo-Yo Cleanser?

By day, you're downing green juices, sprinkling hemp seeds over your organic kale salads and snacking on sprouted raw pumpkin seeds. By night, you're...

#mind body connection #cleanse #juicing #sleeping
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
November 28 2012

How To Make New Friends ('Cause You Only See Your Old Ones At Weddings!)

In my signature program, Live More Weigh Less Mastery, I help women identify voids in their life that they're filling with food. To my surprise,...

#personal growth #communication #self-acceptance
Sarah Jenks
September 5 2013

10 Habits In Your 20s That You Might Regret Later In Life

There's so much to focus on in your 20s — getting a job, graduating from college, moving to a new city — that taking care of your health can easily be...

#eating disorder #personal growth #self-awareness #aging #binge eating
Nancy Simpkins, M.D.
August 13 2014
Meditation
Climate Change

4 Reasons To Never Drink Bottled Water Again

An expert on global water ethics explains.

#environmentalism
Christiana Z. Peppard, PhD
October 3 2013
Spirituality

9 Star-Powered Ways To Activate Your Ambition Under The Year's Only Capricorn Full Moon

​Ready, steady, build! On July 9, 2017, the year's only Capricorn full moon lends some structure to our ambitions, as it electrifies the star sign of...

#manifestation
The AstroTwins
July 8 2017
Parenting

I'm A Working Mom. Here's How I Fit Wellness Back Into My Life

When my son was born, my self-care took a hit. Where had my mineral bath gone? Where was my meditation time? Here's how I finally fit health and...

#parenting advice #health #parenting
Summer Sanders
March 4 2016
Routines

Keeping Teaching Simple

Some things to consider if you're starting to teach yoga.

#yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
July 8 2011
Food Trends

Jessica Chastain: Yogi and Vegan

Jessica Chastain shares how she lost weight after The Help.

#celebrity #Jessica Chastain #yogis #yoga #Celebrity Yoga
mindbodygreen
August 10 2011
Integrative Health

Why Swimming Is Great for Your Body, Mind & Soul

With so many peripheral benefits in one workout, you can kill two birds (or should I say six birds!) with one stone.

#swimming #breathing #meditation #yoga
Brett Callan
November 17 2012

Teresa Palmer On Being An Activist Actress, Living A Zen Life, And #Wellth

"Life is too short and precious to be doing something that doesn't sit right or feel good."

#wellth
Jason Wachob
March 1 2016