7 Tips To Improve Your Core & Heal Your Back Pain
If you have back pain, you are not alone. Back pain is common in all age groups and levels of fitness. Maybe you've heard that strengthening your core...
How To Eat Like a Buddhist In 10 Easy Steps (And Why You Should)
10 lessons on healthy eating we could all stand to learn from Buddhist monks.
The Latest On Why Certain Sounds Are Physically & Emotionally Healing
We talked to the doctors prescribing it to their patients.
4 Tips for Building Connection with Your Students + 4 Traps to Avoid
Quick tips on building connection for yoga teachers.
How To Tell If You're REALLY Having Migraines + When It's Time To Get Help
If you’re experiencing your first one or you’ve never been diagnosed as a “migraineur," recognizing your head pain as a migraine can be confusing....
Super-Easy Yoga Mat Cleaning
An easy and natural way to clean your yoga mat.
How I Learned To Stop Worrying & Love My Cellulite
Last week, after having spent hours in front of the computer, I decided to throw on a pair of shorts, unroll my yoga mat and stretch. My goal was to...
Why I Needed Crystals After I Hit Rock Bottom
How crystals helped a veteran rediscover her identity.
My Perspective on Tara Stiles, Yoga, and Revolution
Why Tara Stiles's approach to yoga is different.
Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris
Good Morning America and Nightline co-anchor Dan Harris reveals how he relied on recreational drugs to cope with the stresses of being a war...
10 Tips To Get Great Sleep Tonight
Restful sleep is the foundation of good health.
4 Tips For Anyone To Build Self-Esteem (Even If You Think You Can't)
Self esteem is a term in psychology which basically means an evaluation of one’s worth. I believe most of us have low self esteem, a negative...
Why You Should Get Cultured by Vegetables
The benefits of raw cultured vegetables.
How I Stumbled into Yoga and Never Looked Back
How yoga made me more grateful.
6 DIY Tips for Immediate Neck Pain Relief
Six Tricks YOU can do right now to give yourself a break from the pain in your neck, without popping any medication.
How to Start Any Healthy Habit (And Actually Make It Stick)
The key to sustainable success is learning to outsmart your excuses and building a structure to sustain and support those strategies.
7 Tips on Making the Switch from Corporate Job to Yoga Teaching
Seven tips to help you with the decision-making process.
12 Tips To Make Running A Fun Hobby (Even If You Hate It)
Invest in a good pair of sneaks.
Why My Panic Disorder Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me
Sitting in my graduate classroom on the Wilfrid Laurier University campus in Waterloo, Ontario, I had my first panic attack. It was 2:11 p.m. on a...
What No One Tells You About Starting Your Own Wellness Business
Enjoy the journey of creating something special as you build your business from the ground up, but always remember to be gentle with yourself along...