7 Tips To Improve Your Core & Heal Your Back Pain

If you have back pain, you are not alone. Back pain is common in all age groups and levels of fitness. Maybe you've heard that strengthening your core...

#healing #pain #back pain
Dr. Patrick Roth
September 6 2014
Spirituality

How To Eat Like a Buddhist In 10 Easy Steps (And Why You Should)

10 lessons on healthy eating we could all stand to learn from Buddhist monks.

#digestion #snacks
Kerry Monaghan Bajaj, M.A.
October 10 2012
Wellness Trends

The Latest On Why Certain Sounds Are Physically & Emotionally Healing

We talked to the doctors prescribing it to their patients.

#stress #mantras #technology
Emma Loewe
September 4 2019
Personal Growth

4 Tips for Building Connection with Your Students + 4 Traps to Avoid

Quick tips on building connection for yoga teachers.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
November 26 2011
Integrative Health

How To Tell If You're REALLY Having Migraines + When It's Time To Get Help

If you’re experiencing your first one or you’ve never been diagnosed as a “migraineur," recognizing your head pain as a migraine can be confusing....

#pain #health #headaches
Vernon Rowe, M.D.
April 4 2016
Home

Super-Easy Yoga Mat Cleaning

An easy and natural way to clean your yoga mat.

#new york city #yogis #yoga #yoga mat cleaning
Heidi Kristoffer
August 30 2011

How I Learned To Stop Worrying & Love My Cellulite

Last week, after having spent hours in front of the computer, I decided to throw on a pair of shorts, unroll my yoga mat and stretch. My goal was to...

#healing #beauty #fitness #personal growth #weight loss
Julie Santiago
September 4 2014
Spirituality

Why I Needed Crystals After I Hit Rock Bottom

How crystals helped a veteran rediscover her identity.

#healing #meditation #personal growth #spirituality
Angela Zayas
September 4 2014
Spirituality

Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris

Good Morning America and Nightline co-anchor Dan Harris reveals how he relied on recreational drugs to cope with the stresses of being a war...

#personal-growth #meditation
mindbodygreen
July 1 2014
Integrative Health

10 Tips To Get Great Sleep Tonight

Restful sleep is the foundation of good health.

#stress #fitness #relaxation #magnesium #essential oils
Krystelle Fournier
September 1 2014

4 Tips For Anyone To Build Self-Esteem (Even If You Think You Can't)

Self esteem is a term in psychology which basically means an evaluation of one’s worth. I believe most of us have low self esteem, a negative...

#happiness #personal growth #boundaries #self-awareness #self-acceptance
John Kim, LMFT
October 22 2013
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Recovery

6 DIY Tips for Immediate Neck Pain Relief

Six Tricks YOU can do right now to give yourself a break from the pain in your neck, without popping any medication.

#healing #yoga poses #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Stephanie Slon
July 2 2012
Routines

How to Start Any Healthy Habit (And Actually Make It Stick)

The key to sustainable success is learning to outsmart your excuses and building a structure to sustain and support those strategies.

#productivity #happiness #abundance #wellness #health
Amita Patel, LMSW
March 26 2016
Motivation

7 Tips on Making the Switch from Corporate Job to Yoga Teaching

Seven tips to help you with the decision-making process.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
September 14 2011
Motivation

Why My Panic Disorder Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me

Sitting in my graduate classroom on the Wilfrid Laurier University campus in Waterloo, Ontario, I had my first panic attack. It was 2:11 p.m. on a...

#anxiety #healing #mindfulness #personal growth #panic attack
Charlene Richard
August 28 2014
Motivation

What No One Tells You About Starting Your Own Wellness Business

Enjoy the journey of creating something special as you build your business from the ground up, but always remember to be gentle with yourself along...

#career #goal setting #stress management
Deborah Flanagan
March 24 2016