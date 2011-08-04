8183 results for
Miranda Kerr Hits Catwalk 7 Months After Giving Birth (Thanks to Yoga!)
How Miranda Kerr prepared for the catwalk.
It's The Taurus New Moon! 8 Ways To Reap Its Creativity-Boosting Benefits
Mark your calendar, as this is the day for manifesting the intentions and wishes you set now. Here are some tips to maximize the power of the Taurus...
How Sephora Became The Unlikely Leader Of Clean Beauty
The story of how a little green seal started something big.
The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2017. What's In The Stars For You?
Wondering what’s in store for your 2016? Here’s your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.
8 Reasons to Exercise for Near-Instant Gratification
It’s no secret that exercise can help you live longer by lessening your risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. You would think this...
6 Natural Ways To Improve Your Digestion
Digestive problems may also negatively affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat.
The Real Reason You Should Quit Sugar + How To Cut It Out Of Your Life For Good
You already know sugar is bad for you. But did you also know it's one of the most pro-inflammatory foods? Here's why you should cut it out of your...
8 Things I Learned in Prenatal Yoga When I Wasn't Expecting
A few of my observations as a novice prenatal yoga teacher.
10 Steps to Take Before Teaching Your First Yoga Class
Don't forget about teaching insurance.
Why You're Not Attracting Financial Abundance (And How To Fix It)
You control your mindset, and your mindset defines your life.
What A Celebrity Nutritionist (And Single Mom) Eats Daily
The key is keeping it fast, convenient, and healthy.
Bill Clinton Gets His Meditation On
Go Bill!
The One Tool At The Gym You’re Definitely Using Wrong (And How To Fix That!)
This gym staple can elevate your workout game.
5 Reasons to Go on a Yoga Retreat
I went on a yoga retreat— these are the reasons you should, too.
10 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying & Get Happy
There are so many things we can do in our daily lives to improve our health and the quality of our existence. There thousands of practices, foods and...
What Love Stage Is Your Relationship In? (A Quiz)
Take this quiz to find out what stage your relationship is in.
I'm Learning That Imperfection Is OK Sometimes
Yesterday my sister said to me, “All or nothing is better than nothing at all.” She’s right. I was coming down hard on myself for skipping Ashtanga...
6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)
A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.
5 Questions to Ask Yourself to Make a Wise Career Change
Feeling stuck in your job? Looking to make a career leap, but aren't sure it's a smart move?
7 Reasons You Shouldn't Work Out Today (Really!)
Why break days are the key to seeing results.