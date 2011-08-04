8183 results for

It's The Taurus New Moon! 8 Ways To Reap Its Creativity-Boosting Benefits

Mark your calendar, as this is the day for manifesting the intentions and wishes you set now. Here are some tips to maximize the power of the Taurus...

#abundance #personal growth #astrology #creativity
The AstroTwins
May 6 2016
How Sephora Became The Unlikely Leader Of Clean Beauty

The story of how a little green seal started something big.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
October 16 2019
The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2017. What's In The Stars For You?

Wondering what’s in store for your 2016? Here’s your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 2 2017

8 Reasons to Exercise for Near-Instant Gratification

It’s no secret that exercise can help you live longer by lessening your risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. You would think this...

#pilates #happiness #sex #personal growth #cancer
Kristen Matthews
October 25 2012
6 Natural Ways To Improve Your Digestion

Digestive problems may also negatively affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat.

#gluten #healing #stress #slideshows #coffee
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 7 2013

The Real Reason You Should Quit Sugar + How To Cut It Out Of Your Life For Good

You already know sugar is bad for you. But did you also know it's one of the most pro-inflammatory foods? Here's why you should cut it out of your...

#cravings #inflammation #health #sugar
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
May 2 2016
5 Reasons to Go on a Yoga Retreat

I went on a yoga retreat— these are the reasons you should, too.

#yogis #yoga #retreats
Silvia Mordini
September 23 2011

10 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying & Get Happy

There are so many things we can do in our daily lives to improve our health and the quality of our existence. There thousands of practices, foods and...

#love #happiness #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Leigh Vincola
May 4 2013
What Love Stage Is Your Relationship In? (A Quiz)

Take this quiz to find out what stage your relationship is in.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
April 26 2016

I'm Learning That Imperfection Is OK Sometimes

Yesterday my sister said to me, “All or nothing is better than nothing at all.” She’s right. I was coming down hard on myself for skipping Ashtanga...

#stress #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Seed
May 2 2013
6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)

A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.

#yogis #wellness #yoga
Amy Lynch
March 28 2012

5 Questions to Ask Yourself to Make a Wise Career Change

Feeling stuck in your job? Looking to make a career leap, but aren't sure it's a smart move?

#career #awareness #breathing #happiness #personal growth
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
October 19 2012