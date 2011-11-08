8183 results for

How To Heal A Broken Heart

There's no getting around pain in this life.

Ally Hamilton
November 5 2013

The Secret To Finding Unlimited Happiness In A Relationship

The secret to feeling unlimited happiness in your relationship is learning this simple yet radical practice:

Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 24 2014
What To Do When You Can't Fall Asleep

Sometimes it's the to-do list. Or you get up to go to the bathroom, trying to maintain that sleepy Zen vibe, only to find that when you crawl back...

Sara Gottfried, M.D.
October 24 2014

Why You Shouldn't Hack Your Life: Rich Roll

Sure, it's trendy to hack your life, your diet, or your job. But ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll says focusing on quick fixes actually diminishes...

mindbodygreen
July 20 2014

Why Sex Dates Are Important to Our Well-Being

I'm a big advocate of sex dates. No dinner. No movie. No walk in the park. Just sex. Here's why they're so important to our well-being.

Kim Anami
February 25 2012

8 Ways To Turn Any Workout Into A Meditative Experience

We are at our best when our minds and bodies are synchronized. Our bodies are already living in the present moment, but as soon as we can use...

Jennifer Wang
June 4 2016
5 Foods for a Faster Brain

As nutritional science has progressed, so too has our understanding of food and how it impacts the brain.

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
November 7 2012
6 Things I Learned About Mental Toughness From Competitive Figure Skating

In a past life, I was a professional figure skater. One of the most important members of my "team," which included coaches, choreographers, off-ice...

Katrina Hacker
October 17 2014
10 Tips To Make This Your Healthiest Year Yet!

Making just a few tweaks to your routine can make this year your healthiest.

Amy Myers, M.D.
January 8 2013
Heidi Klum Captures Essence of Yoga

Heidi Klum and Russell Simmons practice yoga together.

mindbodygreen
July 13 2011

The Secret To Finding "The One"

We're all on a mission to find "The One." That perfect partner who makes us feel enlightened, happy and whole from the inside-out.

Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 16 2014

7 Factors That Can Lead To Leaky Gut + What To Do About Each

Leaky gut syndrome can cause inflammation cascades throughout the body.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 26 2016
5 Things I Did To Heal From Chronic Inflammation: An M.D. Explains

My doctor told me that my labs and physical were “fine." But deep down, I knew there was something wrong.

Amy Shah, M.D.
May 26 2016