How To Make It Easy To Be Awesome

Have you ever heard the theory that, in addition to being divided into believers and skeptics, cat people and dog people, black licorice lovers and...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Sarah Von Bargen
June 7 2013
Meditation

OM: What Is It & Why Do We Chant It?

Taking a look at the mysterious mantra.

#mantras
Sam Saunders
January 30 2013
Healthy Weight

I Finally Lost 100+ Pounds By Trusting Myself. Here’s What I Wish Everyone Knew

After a career in group sports, it was all about personal accountability.

#empowerment #body positivity
Eric Mueller
November 8 2017
Personal Growth

I Left A Marriage After 18 Years. Here's What I Learned

I've come to understand that I was causing my own suffering with expectations of what I thought my life should be.

#relationships #breakup #acceptance #personal growth #divorce
Debbie Hampton
November 3 2014
Healthy Weight

7 Tips To Bounce Back After Eating A Bit Too Much

Tried-and-true ways to bounce back quickly after over-indulging.

#stress #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #food
Jenny Sansouci
December 15 2013

What Is Adrenal Fatigue & Do You Have It?

Adrenal fatigue is becoming more and more common in our hectic, fast-paced society, and you may have heard the term thrown around a few times....

#stress #pain #salt #hormones #coffee
Jen Broyles
June 3 2013
Motivation

I Was A First-Timer At Barry's Bootcamp & Lived To Tell The Tale. Here's What Happened

So this is how I die: I fly off a speeding treadmill and crack my head open.

#workout #fitness
Emi Boscamp
June 17 2016
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Taurus Full Moon

Time to bust out those essential oils and treat yourself a bit.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
November 3 2017

7 Natural Ways To Beat A Hangover

As a nutritionist, drinking alcohol is definitely not something I recommend. There's no doubt that alcohol is not loved by the human body. Having said...

#alcohol #relaxation #wellness #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
December 14 2013
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR ALOHA

Krista Stryker's Must-Haves For Your Fittest Summer Yet + A Bonus 12-Minute Workout

12-Minute Athlete Krista Stryker shares an outdoor HIIT workout, just in time for summer!

#happiness #fitness #protein #wellness #vacation
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
June 15 2016
Healthy Weight

How I Became Addicted To Wellness + What It Took To Heal

I’d been so scared that if I let myself enjoy the things I liked, I’d become a total mess. I’d be this latte-guzzling, junk-food-eating slob with no...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #health
Kate Horodyski
June 14 2016
Integrative Health

13 Ways To Keep Your Cortisol In Check

Don't let the holiday season be a source of disease-inducing stress responses. Give yourself the gift of internal stillness instead.

#stress #slideshows #holidays #happiness #wellness
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
December 16 2013
Spirituality

3 Buddhist Beliefs That Will Rock Your World (And Make You Much Happier!)

You don't have to practice yoga or follow an Ayurvedic diet to benefit from Buddhist ideas (but if you do, more power to you).

#anxiety #Buddhism #happiness #personal growth #spirituality
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 30 2014
Beauty

5 Foods To Avoid If You Want Glowing Skin + What To Eat Instead

Food for thought: These easy diet swaps could transform your skin.

#nutrition #beauty #skin
Kimberly Snyder
June 10 2016
