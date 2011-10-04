8183 results for
An Offering of the Heart: Expanding Compassion While Exploring Challenging Asanas
Gaining complete acceptance of yourself through yoga.
Back to My Roots: Hair and the Yogic Path of Self-Discovery
Hair helps us define who we are.
20 Ways to Spread Happiness
When my mind wanders, I often think about how I can leave a mark on our world. I even imagine my eulogy in order to better understand the legacy I...
Q & A with Babar Author & 86 Year-Old Yogi Laurent de Brunhoff
A conversation with author Yogi Laurent de Brunhoff.
7 Ways Yoga Can Aid Digestion & Improve Your Gut Health
Goodbye, tummy troubles!
Q & A with James Fox of Prison Yoga Project
A conversation with James Fox.
How To Channel Excess Anxiety Into Creativity
Spin your vulnerability into something positive
Why Money Isn't Your Source Of Wealth (And What Is)
It's easy to get caught believing that things outside of ourselves will complete us
The Scientifically Proven Mental Shift That Makes You Physically Healthier
In this day and age, you would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the powerful mind-body connection. For example, we know that...
How to Create Your Own 30-Minute Yoga Practice
When you only have half an hour to spare, every bit counts.
Tonight's Aries Supermoon Is A Supercharged Hunter's Moon, Too: Here's What That Means For You
"Here are a few tips for harnessing the heat and manifesting your wild dreams during the supercharged supermoon in Aries."
Foam Rolling 101: Here's What You Need To Know
The one tool your wellness practice needs.
7 Essential Strategies To Fight Chronic Disease
Heads up: the statistics are grim. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the...
How To Stop Being So Reactive All The Time
How we interpret things plays a vital role in where our time, energy, and attention goes. While it can be very clear to know what our intentions are,...
This Belief Is Wrecking Your Love Life. Here's What To Do About It
"Love doesn't require doing; it requires being. So, expend the majority of your time being your best self."
5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely
Loneliness used to terrify me.
10 Ways To Get A Happier Outlook On Life
Trying to change our perspective for ourselves is not easy. After all, the way we think mirrors how we see our lives. This process of self-reflection...
Healthy Mama, Healthy Baby: 6 Ways to Stay Strong & Sane During Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an optimal time to drop into YOURSELF.
The Power Of Gratitude + 25 Other Takeaways From Revitalize 2016
The weekend's motto: fueled by avocados.
How I'm Learning To Have A Loving Relationship With Food
Three years ago, when I started my yoga practice, I acknowledged my issues with my body, but it has been a daily struggle to get out of that mindset...