Q & A with Sharon Gannon: Jivamukti Yoga Icon

Sharon Gannon, best-selling musician, author, animal rights activist, and outspoken advocate of ethical vegetarianism answers our questions.

#russell simmons #new york city #yoga sutras #meditation #yogis
Jason Wachob
December 7 2010
Personal Growth

The 7 Most Overlooked Ways To Be A Happy Person

March 20 is International Happiness Day. And with happiness advice shared across all media, I thought it would be good to focus on the most...

#happiness #joy #inspiration
Shannon Kaiser
March 20 2015

What I Wish More People Understood About Living With Depression

I suffer from depression. I don't just feel blue on bad days. I don't just have so-so days that improve with yoga or time with friends. My depression...

#happiness #personal growth #depression
Kathi Morehead
March 17 2015

10 Simple Things Healthy People Do Every Day

This year, I made a goal this year to prioritize my health. For me, this meant eating smarter, taking longer walks with my dog, getting back into...

#happiness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
March 17 2015
Spirituality

How To Read Your Tongue For 3 Key Signs Of Health

Checking up on your health doesn't have to be expensive and time-consuming. Of course, getting a full medical workup with lab tests and imaging is...

#healing #wellness #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Melanie St. Ours
March 16 2015

8 Tips For An Easy & Affordable Spring Detox

It’s official. Spring has sprung and we're all finally coming out of hiding. During the colder months, we tend to just curl up on the couch to avoid...

#gluten #toxic #Ayurveda #cleanse #detox
Amy Jarosky
April 7 2014
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

10 Tips About Money for Yoga Teachers

The financial aspect of any teacher’s work life is a significant component.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
March 2 2012
Healthy Weight

7 Prescriptions Every Child (And Frankly Every Adult) Needs Now

While you are doing your best to live a “MindBodyGreen” life, you’ll notice that more and more children are suffering from asthma, allergies, ADHD,...

#happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
September 11 2013
Meditation

31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March

When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...

#breathing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #wellness
Alexis L. Richardson
March 1 2014
Spirituality
Women's Health

How To Live Your Best Life In Every Phase Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Here's a pragmatic map to your best skills within each phase of your menstrual cycle.

#menstruation #wellness #women's health
Jodie Milton
December 1 2016

7 Rituals To Shatter Your Limitations + Manifest Happiness Under Tonight's Sagittarius New Moon

Here are seven ways to break free from your limitations and hit the happiness mark under the lunar spell of the Sagittarius new moon.

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
November 29 2016
Home
Functional Food
Spirituality

Your Yoga Mat: A Place of Safety

Feeling safe in the comfort of your yoga mat.

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #yogis #personal growth
Nadine Fawell
September 20 2011
Wellness Trends

6 Scientific Reasons To Add Music To Your Self-Care Regimen

Scientifically-backed reasons why you should definitely consider turning on some tunes for a potent addition to your wellness regimen.

#music #mindfulness #wellness #personal growth
Patricia Thompson, PhD
March 8 2015