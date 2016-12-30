8183 results for

How My Struggle With Infertility Helped Me Find Myself

How infertility forced me to find my own version of happiness.

Kelsey Holland
December 30 2016
Routines

How Tree Pose Can Make You A Better Runner

Running is a one-legged sport. That's why I especially love tree pose, or Vrksasana for runners.

Steph Creaturo
April 22 2014
Personal Growth

Sting at 60: Reflects on Yoga & Relationships

Can you believe that rock-star and yogi, Sting, is 60?! He talks about his

mindbodygreen
October 2 2011

Why You Should Listen To Music When You Exercise: A Cardiologist Explains

Ever since I was a child, I've found that a wide spectrum of musical styles speak to my soul. (I have even co-produced a Broadway musical as an...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 24 2013
Meditation
Healthy Weight

What I Tell All My Patients About Losing Weight & Getting Healthy

After working with thousands of clients, I've found these seven strategies help lose weight and reduce your risk for diabesity.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
March 29 2015

How To Get High-Quality, Uninterrupted Sleep Every Night

You've seen the infographic that shows the vast, devastating havoc too little sleep creates in your body. Perhaps you've also seen studies that show...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
March 29 2015
Personal Growth

3 Reasons Why I'm Giving Up My Cell Phone

How am I going to make it after living for so many years leaning on the crutch of technological convenience? Well, I have a few ideas…

Amy Jirsa
March 9 2012
Social Good

How a Yogi Occupies

Balancing the collective "Body" through protests.

Hala Khouri
October 31 2011

Breathe Your Way To Your Best Workout Yet

So wait, do I inhale through my nose and exhale with my mouth? What’s wrong with mouth breathing in my workouts? I’m so confused!

Ed Harrold
April 16 2014

5 Rainbow Color Tricks To Jumpstart Creativity

Color is more than just artistic — color is energy and energy is life force! When we talk about color influencing and generating life, it's important...

Dana Claudat
February 22 2013
Beauty

Simple Ayurvedic Tips For Your Best Skin Ever

Three areas of life where listening to your dosha and taking action to correct any imbalances is crucial to the quality of your skin

Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
March 25 2015

3 Meatless Mains That Are Pretty Genius

In Kristen Miglore's newly released "Genius Recipes," the Executive Editor of Food52 shares recipes that she has found to be sheer genius from chefs...

Kristen Miglore
April 12 2015

7 Simple Steps To Make Mondays A Little Better

You know how it feels: that Sunday night pit-of-your-stomach dread. You know what you're in for on Monday morning, so you set three alarms (so you’ll...

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 14 2014
The Flourless, Sugar-Free Cookies This Yogi Brings To Every Holiday Party

With no refined sugar, gluten, or dairy, these spice-filled cookies will become your go-to dessert for every holiday party.

Jordan Younger
December 15 2016
Meditation

How To Avoid Stress-Eating Over The Holidays

Mindfulness can be a powerful appetite tamer.

Carley Smith, CNP
December 13 2016

Michael Franti on Yoga, Creativity, Touring Green

Michael Franti, the front man for the band Michael Franti & Spearhead, is obviously a rock star -- but he's also a guy who practices meditation and...

Jason Wachob
August 11 2010
Personal Growth

Colonel Yoga

An unexpected yoga teacher.

Shannon Hill
August 24 2011