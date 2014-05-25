8183 results for
40 Ways To Practice Joy Every Single Day
Have you noticed the explosion of books and articles on happiness in the past decade? No doubt it’s great that we’re getting expert advice on such an...
Natural Beauty — Your Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Best Natural Beauty Products
You should probably bookmark this.
6 Tips To Make Your Detox Fun!
Many people cringe when they hear the word detox. It sounds scary to them, they think they are going to be deprived, hungry and irritable, but it...
Why We Should All Be Living By The 80/20 Rule
Because who wants to feel guilty and restricted?
What Happened When I Found Out I Had Cancer
There are certain things men don't discuss. Divorce is one of them. I don't mean between confidantes and brothers — everyone requires a shoulder, at...
How to Breathe Mindfully
It is easy to take breathing for granted, because we don't have to think about it. Only when we do are we reminded of its importance, and most times,...
Yoga Beauty At Age 93: Tao Porchon-Lynch
Beauty is ageless.
The Push-Ups of Yoga
“Even if you start doing push-ups it will not help," said Yogacharya Venkatesha to a student struggling with an arm posture.
Men and Yoga: What Inspired Yogis to Hit the Mat
Some of yoga's most respected men answering different questions about men and yoga.
10 Tips for Teaching Yoga Private Lessons
If you’re looking to start teaching privates, here are some things to keep in mind.
Hilarious Yoga Short Film - 'Down Dog'
I had no idea that the hilarious short-film about the LA yoga scene, Down Dog, existed, until our friend, plant-based ultraman, Rich Roll, tweeted at...
Yoga, Loss and the Holiday Spirit
As the stores filled with pumpkins, I filled with dread.
6 Tips for Physical, Mental & Emotional Flexibility
The popular saying, “Yoga off the Mat” says a lot. These 6 tips will enhance not only your physical flexibility, but your mental and emotional...
Why Embracing Head-To-Toe Color Is The Mood Lift You Need Right Now
You can consciously choose which colors to wear, based on how you want to feel and what you want to receive from the color or a feeling you want to...
Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality
In my view, money and spirituality actually go very well together
10 Powerful Ways To Conquer Fear
The future is bright and full of the potential for divine collaboration.
Italian Lessons in Yoga Class
I am an American who packed up and moved to Italy over a year ago.
How I Lost More Than 100 Pounds, Quit My Meds & Got My Life Back
When my kids were young, we had a trampoline. One afternoon, I was jumping on it and my son looked underneath it and asked, "Dad, how old are you?" I...
Manifestation Practice Not Getting Results? This Is The Secret To Creating The Life You Want
This process can make the difference between actually creating the life you want and staying stuck.
It's All Happening: Here's What 2020 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign
What's in the stars for you?