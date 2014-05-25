8183 results for

40 Ways To Practice Joy Every Single Day

Have you noticed the explosion of books and articles on happiness in the past decade? No doubt it’s great that we’re getting expert advice on such an...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #barefoot #personal growth
MeiMei Fox
May 25 2014
Beauty

6 Tips To Make Your Detox Fun!

Many people cringe when they hear the word detox. It sounds scary to them, they think they are going to be deprived, hungry and irritable, but it...

#cleanse #immunity #detox #water #intention
Raquel Vasallo
October 19 2013

Why We Should All Be Living By The 80/20 Rule

Because who wants to feel guilty and restricted?

#change #weight loss #health
Marika Lindholm, Ph.D.
February 4 2017

What Happened When I Found Out I Had Cancer

There are certain things men don't discuss. Divorce is one of them. I don't mean between confidantes and brothers — everyone requires a shoulder, at...

#personal growth #cancer #inspiration
Derek Beres
May 16 2014

How to Breathe Mindfully

It is easy to take breathing for granted, because we don't have to think about it. Only when we do are we reminded of its importance, and most times,...

#breathing #meditation #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Daniel Scott
November 12 2012
Beauty

The Push-Ups of Yoga

“Even if you start doing push-ups it will not help," said Yogacharya Venkatesha to a student struggling with an arm posture.

#yoga poses #Ashtanga #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
Heather Morton
June 4 2012
Motivation

Men and Yoga: What Inspired Yogis to Hit the Mat

Some of yoga's most respected men answering different questions about men and yoga.

#new york city #yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga #inspiration
Jason Wachob
October 11 2010
Motivation

10 Tips for Teaching Yoga Private Lessons

If you’re looking to start teaching privates, here are some things to keep in mind.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
December 20 2011

Hilarious Yoga Short Film - 'Down Dog'

I had no idea that the hilarious short-film about the LA yoga scene, Down Dog, existed, until our friend, plant-based ultraman, Rich Roll, tweeted at...

#yogis #yoga #video #los angeles #funny
Jason Wachob
December 24 2011
Personal Growth

Yoga, Loss and the Holiday Spirit

As the stores filled with pumpkins, I filled with dread.

#healing #death #personal growth #yoga
Lisa Horvath
November 27 2012
Meditation

6 Tips for Physical, Mental & Emotional Flexibility

The popular saying, “Yoga off the Mat” says a lot. These 6 tips will enhance not only your physical flexibility, but your mental and emotional...

#mindfulness #yogis #personal growth #yoga #naked yoga
Heather Morton
March 23 2012

Why Embracing Head-To-Toe Color Is The Mood Lift You Need Right Now

You can consciously choose which colors to wear, based on how you want to feel and what you want to receive from the color or a feeling you want to...

#style #green living
Charlie Anderson
January 24 2017
Spirituality

Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality

In my view, money and spirituality actually go very well together

#career #manifestation #money #work #abundance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
April 23 2015

10 Powerful Ways To Conquer Fear

The future is bright and full of the potential for divine collaboration.

#personal growth #fear
Sydney Campos
January 23 2017
Travel

Italian Lessons in Yoga Class

I am an American who packed up and moved to Italy over a year ago.

#Ashtanga #culture #yogis #yoga
Shari Hochberg
January 12 2012

How I Lost More Than 100 Pounds, Quit My Meds & Got My Life Back

When my kids were young, we had a trampoline. One afternoon, I was jumping on it and my son looked underneath it and asked, "Dad, how old are you?" I...

#personal growth #weight loss #cleanse #weight loss success
Ford Baker
May 13 2014

Manifestation Practice Not Getting Results? This Is The Secret To Creating The Life You Want

This process can make the difference between actually creating the life you want and staying stuck.

#renew you 2017 #manifestation #happiness #abundance #goal setting
Katie Campbell
January 22 2017
Spirituality