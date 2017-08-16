8183 results for
How A Cancer Diagnosis Taught Me To Be Mindful
"I now consider myself a recovering hustler."
15 Beliefs That Are Keeping You Unhappy
We often tell ourselves stories about our lives, our goals and our dreams. We put so much urgency into these stories that often they morph into rigid...
6 Steps To Your Best Upward Dog
Upward dog (Urdva Mukha Svanasana) is a pose that's often rushed through or misaligned, even by experienced practitioners. Here are some things to...
How Yoga Changed My Life & Helped Me Give Birth Naturally
It wasn't until I commited to my yoga practice that I experienced something for the first time in a long time—hope.
4 Ways To Be Your Own Best Friend
Many of us spend a lifetime disappearing into those we love; entwining ourselves in their happiness and their well-being. We “rise to the occasion”...
How My Birth Control Pill Almost Killed Me
I knew that there were some risks associated with birth control pills. But I was healthy and active and have never smoked, so I didn't think I was in...
7 Mindset Shifts That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds
At 23 years old, I was overweight and didn't like the person I had become. I had hit a low in my life and had a difficult time moving past it. I had a...
11 Real Women On What They Love Most About Their Bodies
Simply reading this is uplifting.
9 Ways To Feel More Awake (Without Caffeine!)
When was the last time you felt awake and energized all day long? It's been a while, hasn't it? Many of us suffer from energy highs and lows...
8 Signs You're in a Yoga Teaching Rut & How to Get Out of It
When you've been teaching for a while, things can start to shift.
The Easiest Way To Find Out If You're Working Out Too Much
Plus, how to fix it.
You Don't Need a Big, White Wedding to Get Married After All!
Stay true to yourself.
How I'm Coping With My Husband's Deployment
Six weeks ago today, my husband departed for a 6-8 month deployment. Deployments can sometimes make for a dangerously uneasy mindset. Somehow I’ve...
10 Tips To Avoid Low Sperm Count
Sperm counts are plummeting. Here's what you can do.
What I Learned As A Single Woman With Cancer
Four important life lessons that I learned from my battle with cancer.
8 Natural Cleansing Practices
Natural cleanses or detoxes are intended to remove toxins trapped in the body.
How One Patient Ditched Her Asthma Inhaler For Good
Turns out, your asthma has a lot to do with your gut health.
Why Yoga Makes Me Feel Balanced, Stress-Free and Ready to Conquer the World
How different yoga poses reduce my anxiety.
What You Need To Know About The Gene Mutation That Affects 40% Of The World
The latest estimate is that there are around 20,000 genes in the human genome.
I'm 51, Out Of Shape, & I Just Got A Sad Wake-Up Call
James Gandolfini is dead.