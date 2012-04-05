8183 results for

Routines

3 Simple Yoga Poses for Beating a Bad Mood!

Even when the fog of depression seems impossibly thick, connecting with the body is an awesome way to find presence.

Robin Berzin, M.D.
April 5 2012

3 Signs Drinking Might Be Holding You Back (Even If You're Not An Alcoholic)

If you're afraid to quit drinking, you need to give it up—at least until you learn to be fine without it.

Daniel Dowling
August 31 2017
Beauty

How To Ease Your Skin Issue By Starting With Your Gut

How to heal your skin issues by healing your gut, including cutting out sugar and spicy foods and addressing food sensitivities.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
April 6 2019
Healthy Weight

Why Journaling Changed My Life

My journey with journaling has taken a number of turns over the course of my life, and I’d like to share my experiences in hopes that it will enhance...

Sam Forintos
July 3 2013

It Took Me 12 Years To Finally Have A Child. Here's Why

In our new Realtalk series, we're sharing personal stories about fertility and family planning. We hope they offer support and inspire honest...

Margo Jacks
October 26 2015
Meditation

5 Meditation Tips For People Who Can't Sit Still

Do you have a desire to meditate because you know it will quiet the mind and bring inner peace, but it’s challenging to sit still?

Tara Nicole Hughes
October 8 2015
Motivation
Personal Growth

This Is What Postpartum Depression Feels Like

I haven’t told anyone outside my close circle of friends and family that I had postnatal depression. I’m not talking about light baby blues — I’m...

Anne Gregory
October 1 2014
Integrative Health

6 Things You Can Do Every Day to Prevent Cancer: A Doctor Explains

Changes that ultimately lead to cancer take many years to develop, here's what you can do to prevent it now.

Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
August 24 2017
Routines
Functional Food

The Only 3 Truths You Need To Find The Diet That's Best For You

All that matters is how you and your body react to the individual strategies you choose to be healthy.

Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
October 6 2015
Beauty

Are You Eating Mindfully? 5 Ways To Make Your Meal An Experience

One of the most common problems that comes up when I talk with clients is that they're simply not enjoying food anymore. They’re either bored with...

Danielle Prestejohn
June 30 2013
Women's Health

Pregnant? 11 Things You Can Stop Worrying About Right Now

Worry is a normal response to the uncertainties of pregnancy, as well as to caring deeply about our babies.

Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 23 2015
Functional Food

A 21-Day Detox To Balance Your Hormones & Help You Feel Vibrant

Sometimes it takes more than mere cleaning up of your diet to balance your hormones.

Robyn Srigley
October 5 2015

5 Habits That Are Hurting Your Health and How To Break Them

Many people give up on their New Year’s resolutions this time of year because it seems too hard to make them come true. Although you may have good...

Shannon Kaiser
February 16 2013
Spirituality

5 Rules of Etiquette for Yoga Teachers

A few rules of respect for teachers (and students) we can apply and in return deserve to receive.

Lauren Eckstrom
August 28 2012
Personal Growth

How A Cancer Diagnosis Taught Me To Be Mindful

"I now consider myself a recovering hustler."

Sara Weinreb
August 16 2017