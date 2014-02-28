8183 results for

Meditation

How Meditation Changes Your Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains

Is your brain also a little unsettled, restless, capricious, whimsical, fanciful, inconstant, confused, indecisive, or uncontrollable?

#study #meditation #mindfulness #wellness
Sarah McKay, MSc, PhD
February 28 2014

What I Wish More Women Knew About Their Hormones

Is your period different now than it was five years ago? Do you notice shifts in its length, quality, and symptoms? Or are you not even paying...

#hormones #fertility #pregnancy #wellness
Alisa Vitti
October 17 2014
Personal Growth

5 Steps To Get Your Groove Back After Being In A Rut

During times of transition, it’s important to get steady.

#love #wellness #yoga #present #energy
Nicole Taylor Linehan
September 23 2013
Motivation

10 Key Metrics You Should be Tracking as a Yoga Teacher

There are many aspects to your business as a yoga teacher.

#business #yoga teacher training #yoga
Karen Fabian
November 9 2012

The Shaky Side of Stillness

Who hasn’t occasionally felt a bit shaky in practice? Normal, yes? I always do. Literally. I cannot be physically still. I have a hereditary condition...

#healing #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy
Dave Kidney
April 9 2012
Nature

Rising With The Sun Is A Super Healthy Practice. Here's How To Actually Do It

A sunrise hike at revitalize inspired me to finally become a morning person. Here's why and how I'm making it happen.

#sleep #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 14 2017

10 Truths That Will Help You Through Any Challenge

I recently took a trip to the Florida Keys, when I often sat on the porch along the beach, mostly alone, next to the ocean. Sometimes I read,...

#wellness #personal growth #feng shui tips #water #energy
Jen Nicomedes Stone
February 27 2014

3 Plant-Based Recipes For Thanksgiving

It might seem like the holidays are a difficult time for the plant-based eater, but I think Thanksgiving is a great time to introduce family and...

#recipes #plant-based #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
November 11 2015
Love

How To Make It Work When Your Partner Travels For Work A Lot

It's like you're temporarily in a long-distance relationship every other week. Ugh!

#anxiety #marriage #dating #Healthy Travel
Julie Nguyen
September 11 2017
Integrative Health

I Have A Chronic Illness. Here Are The Changes I Made To Feel Great Every Day

Dealing with chronic health conditions is not an easy task.

#health
Amy Kurtz
October 20 2015

The Crucial Element Of Goal-Setting Most People Never Master

"No joke—many of my clients found this small habit powerful enough that they no longer felt they needed therapy."

#personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Daniel Dowling
September 8 2017
Personal Growth

10 Things I Learned From Not Drinking For 100 Days

Yes, you can manage stress without alcohol.

#alcohol #Journey
Michelle Cady
September 7 2017
Sex
Food Trends

Curious About Ketosis? Here's The Nitty-Gritty On The Keto Diet

What are the health benefits of the ketogenic diet, and how do you do it?

#gut health #fats #hormones #inflammation #ketogenic
Kristi Storoschuk
March 20 2018
Women's Health

Say Goodbye To PMS! 5 All-Natural Ways To Balance Your Hormones Every Month

You may think having cramps, cravings for junk food, and vicious mood swings are inevitable parts of what most of us call PMS, but these are signs of...

#food as medicine #hormones #PMS #food
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
October 16 2015

3 Steps To Organize Your Creativity

I'm not the most organized person you'll ever meet. Anyone who's ever spent more than 10 minutes around me, or the lucky few who have seen the inside...

#yoga #creativity #tips
Sean Devenport
March 13 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Andrea Petersen, author of On Edge: A Journey Through Anxiety

4 Ways My Anxiety Disorder Has Changed My Life For The Better

Anxiety makes me live a more authentic life. And a more empathetic one. Anxiety has made me ask for help, made me vulnerable, and thereby deepened my...

#anxiety #healing #stress #happiness #mindfulness
mindbodygreen
September 2 2017
Routines

3 Simple Yoga Poses for Beating a Bad Mood!

Even when the fog of depression seems impossibly thick, connecting with the body is an awesome way to find presence.

#yoga poses #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Robin Berzin, M.D.
April 5 2012
Functional Food

Stressed Out? 5 Foods To Avoid At All Costs

Poor nutrition can only make stress worse.

#stress #stress management #food
Francesca Vazquez, PsyD
October 13 2015