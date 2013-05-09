8183 results for
Why Wheat Is Ruining Your Life: The Author Of Wheat Belly Explains
We like to joke that our readers don’t hate anything — except gluten and sugar.
20 Risks For Heart Disease You Didn't Know You Had
Surprising potential heart hazards.
12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts
These supplements, pantry staples, and exercises do the trick.
My Anxiety Is Never Going Away — Here's Why It Keeps Me Healthy
I had my first anxiety attack at the age of 14. Over the next 12 years, we had what I would call an "on-again, off-again" relationship.
10 Reasons to Practice Shoulderstand Every Day
The queen of all yoga postures.
Yoga, Breath, and Releasing Pain: How I Lost 100+ Pounds
A holistic weight loss tale.
The Healing Properties And Benefits Of Aloe Vera
It might be a miracle plant.
10 Tips for Teaching Yoga to All Levels
Most classes are “Open Level” and as a result, you’ll be teaching to a group of people with mixed experience levels.
7 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When You're Broke + Just Can't
What mbg editors (aka the healthiest people ever) eat.
10 Ingredients You Need For A Happy Life
I was brought up the eldest in a fairly happy, Catholic, and dysfunctional household with seven siblings and a history of depression and alcoholism in...
The One Habit That Has Helped Me Build More Resilience Than I Ever Thought Possible
It's helped me face even the most terrifying things head-on.
Why Giving Up Hope For My Addict Son Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made
"I am the father of an addict. It’s a painful thing to say out loud. But it needs to be said."
What I Learned About Life After My Mother Was Diagnosed With Dementia
In July 2014, I reluctantly moved my 93-year-old mother from a retirement home to an assisted living facility for residents with memory impairment. As...
Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Be Yourself
Everyone else is taken.
I Had Plastic Surgery At Age 13. Here's How I Finally Realized I'm Beautiful
I had my first plastic surgery at the age of 13.
Why It's Good to Cry
Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).
Andie MacDowell: Yoga Is My Sanctuary
How yoga has transformed Andie MacDowell's life.
The Little-Known Food Intolerance That Could Be Harming Your Health (Hint: It's Not Gluten)
William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions. Join Dr. Cole for an...
5 All-Natural Ways To Fight Fatigue If You Have A Chronic Illness
Tips to restoring your body's health.
12 Tips To Help You Prevent Breast Cancer
During 2013, a whopping 232,340 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the US; about 2,240 new cases are...