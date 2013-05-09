8183 results for

Food Trends

Why Wheat Is Ruining Your Life: The Author Of Wheat Belly Explains

We like to joke that our readers don’t hate anything — except gluten and sugar.

#gluten #healing #weight loss #food #food sensitivity
Kerry Shaw
May 9 2013
Integrative Health
12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts

These supplements, pantry staples, and exercises do the trick.

#stress #gut health #digestion
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019

My Anxiety Is Never Going Away — Here's Why It Keeps Me Healthy

I had my first anxiety attack at the age of 14. Over the next 12 years, we had what I would call an "on-again, off-again" relationship.

#healing #happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
November 15 2015
10 Tips for Teaching Yoga to All Levels

Most classes are “Open Level” and as a result, you’ll be teaching to a group of people with mixed experience levels.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
June 6 2012
Recipes

7 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When You're Broke + Just Can't

What mbg editors (aka the healthiest people ever) eat.

#dinner
Liz Moody
October 9 2017

10 Ingredients You Need For A Happy Life

I was brought up the eldest in a fairly happy, Catholic, and dysfunctional household with seven siblings and a history of depression and alcoholism in...

#happiness #personal growth #aging
Jennifer Boire
July 26 2013
Why Giving Up Hope For My Addict Son Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made

"I am the father of an addict. It’s a painful thing to say out loud. But it needs to be said."

#relationships #happiness #addiction #personal growth
An anonymous father
July 29 2017

What I Learned About Life After My Mother Was Diagnosed With Dementia

In July 2014, I reluctantly moved my 93-year-old mother from a retirement home to an assisted living facility for residents with memory impairment. As...

#dementia #aging #Alzheimer's
Jan P. Patterson
November 9 2015
Why It's Good to Cry

Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).

#healing #pain #personal growth #yoga #fear
Stacy Michelle
December 3 2012
Andie MacDowell: Yoga Is My Sanctuary

How yoga has transformed Andie MacDowell's life.

#celebrity #Ayurveda #yogis #wellness #yoga
mindbodygreen
December 8 2011

The Little-Known Food Intolerance That Could Be Harming Your Health (Hint: It's Not Gluten)

William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions. Join Dr. Cole for an...

#gluten #digestion #health #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 6 2015
12 Tips To Help You Prevent Breast Cancer

During 2013, a whopping 232,340 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the US; about 2,240 new cases are...

#inflammation #wellness #breast cancer #cancer #immunity
Manisha Ghei, M.D., LAc
October 1 2013