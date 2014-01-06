8183 results for

5 Ways To Kiss Your Coffee Habit Goodbye

Two years ago, I found myself in the ER with agonizing stomach pains. They had been progressing for a few weeks, but I woke up one morning unable to...

#tea #caffeine #fitness #addiction #coffee
Andrea Hood
January 6 2014

A Simple Stretch You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere (Video)

We know that food is our medicine. But movement is also our medicine. We have tremendous power to create health and cure disease through how we move...

#flexibility #breathing #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Michael Taylor
June 22 2014

What Most People Get Wrong About Happiness

We all want to be happy, right? But most of us probably don't even have a concrete idea in mind about what we really mean when we think about...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
February 20 2015

12 Yoga Poses To Practice On An Airplane

If you’re an avid traveler like me, the lack of sleep and hours spent in airports and on airplanes leaves you with little time or energy. But there's...

#yoga poses #yoga #travel
Megan McGowan
June 20 2013

Why I Gave Up My Vegan Diet

I became a vegan last fall when I began yoga teacher training. It was something I'd wanted to try for a long time, and teacher training seemed like a...

#stress #personal growth #vegan #healthy foods #food
Rebecca Seed
June 20 2013

Cancer Tore Me Up, Yoga Put Me Back Together

Being a cancer survivor is something I think about every day. Even though I'm considered out of the woods, it is a part of my identity. Since the...

#healing #happiness #gratitude #yogis #wellness
Amy Annis
March 14 2012
Spirituality

The Perfect New Year Mantra For Your Zodiac Sign

These words are simple but so powerful.

#news #astrology
Elizabeth Bobbitt
December 30 2017

3 Ways Prayers Can Help You Heal

The grieving man stooped in sadness, accepting condolences from friends, loved ones, strangers. He wept over his sister's untimely passing. She was my...

#love #healing #happiness #personal growth #spirituality
Alena Gerst, LCSW
December 30 2013
Integrative Health
Routines

9 Simple Ways to Modify A Yoga Practice

It is up to us as teachers to be creative, positive and supportive.

#breathing #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
July 12 2012
Spirituality

Why I’m Quitting Self-Improvement

When it comes to self-improvement, I’m slightly addicted!

#happiness #personal growth #yoga
Judy Tsuei
April 5 2013
Spirituality

How To Open Your Chakras With Essential Oils

Essential oils are a great way to open and heal chakras when they're stuck.

#healing #kundalini #mind body connection #wellness #essential oils
Shiva Rose
March 10 2016

8 Signs You've Lost Touch With Your Intuition

Your intuition can help you make spiritually aligned decisions, protect you from danger, act as your inner doctor, and help you live your best life....

#mindfulness #mind body connection #intuition
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 10 2016
Integrative Health

4 Simple Yet Powerful Ayurvedic Tips

Ayurveda has a wealth of knowledge that has been tried and tested and passed on through generations.

#healing #Ayurveda #yogis #wellness #yoga
Megha Mehta
August 14 2012
Routines

How To Love A Human Being

This is one of my tell-it-like-it-is posts, the kind in which I blow the whistle on the veil of falsity and illusion that our culture encourages...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 10 2013
Women's Health