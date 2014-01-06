8183 results for
5 Ways To Kiss Your Coffee Habit Goodbye
Two years ago, I found myself in the ER with agonizing stomach pains. They had been progressing for a few weeks, but I woke up one morning unable to...
A Simple Stretch You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere (Video)
We know that food is our medicine. But movement is also our medicine. We have tremendous power to create health and cure disease through how we move...
What Most People Get Wrong About Happiness
We all want to be happy, right? But most of us probably don't even have a concrete idea in mind about what we really mean when we think about...
12 Yoga Poses To Practice On An Airplane
If you’re an avid traveler like me, the lack of sleep and hours spent in airports and on airplanes leaves you with little time or energy. But there's...
Why I Gave Up My Vegan Diet
I became a vegan last fall when I began yoga teacher training. It was something I'd wanted to try for a long time, and teacher training seemed like a...
Why You Have To Speak Your Truth If You Want To Be Happy
“No, it’s fine.”
Cancer Tore Me Up, Yoga Put Me Back Together
Being a cancer survivor is something I think about every day. Even though I'm considered out of the woods, it is a part of my identity. Since the...
The Perfect New Year Mantra For Your Zodiac Sign
These words are simple but so powerful.
3 Ways Prayers Can Help You Heal
The grieving man stooped in sadness, accepting condolences from friends, loved ones, strangers. He wept over his sister's untimely passing. She was my...
The Secret Root Of Your Mental & Physical Fatigue
It has nothing to do with your sleep.
9 Simple Ways to Modify A Yoga Practice
It is up to us as teachers to be creative, positive and supportive.
Why I’m Quitting Self-Improvement
When it comes to self-improvement, I’m slightly addicted!
How To Open Your Chakras With Essential Oils
Essential oils are a great way to open and heal chakras when they're stuck.
8 Signs You've Lost Touch With Your Intuition
Your intuition can help you make spiritually aligned decisions, protect you from danger, act as your inner doctor, and help you live your best life....
4 Simple Yet Powerful Ayurvedic Tips
Ayurveda has a wealth of knowledge that has been tried and tested and passed on through generations.
Why Yoga, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong Aren't Like Other Workouts
All helping to deepen the mind-body connection.
How To Love A Human Being
This is one of my tell-it-like-it-is posts, the kind in which I blow the whistle on the veil of falsity and illusion that our culture encourages...
Do You Feel Off? Here Are Signs Of Hormone Imbalance + How To Fix Naturally
Plus, which hormones are behind your symptoms.
The Founder Of Elana's Pantry On Healing And Gluten-Free Treats
Plus a killer grain-free dessert.