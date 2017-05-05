8183 results for
This Viral Video Has Been Viewed Over 77 Million Times. Here’s The Story Behind It
"I made a sign that said 'free hugs' and went into the city, scared absolutely shitless. I had no idea what was going to happen."
3 Changes That Put The Spark Back In My Marriage
Science-backed advice for a strong relationship.
How To Tell If Someone Is Really Spiritual, Or Just Full Of Sh*t
We hear it all the time: “I am spiritual, but I am not religious.”
7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Yoga Class
The best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten from a teacher is to transcend habit. Yoga is not habitual, and every time you step on your mat, there are...
Concerned About Endometriosis? Try These 6 Natural Healing Practices Now
Your holistic endometriosis action plan.
Ayurvedic Secrets To Staying Cool During Sweaty Summer Commutes
Consider the days of showing up to work soaking wet behind you.
6 Quick Asana Practices You Can Build Into Any Day
Can’t get to a yoga class? Don’t have time to dedicate to your home practice today? No worries! I’ve got you covered with these six short practices...
How To Forgive An Ex + Move On From A Toxic Relationship (Even When It Seems Impossible)
"By stepping toward forgiveness, I am not condoning my ex's actions. I am simply letting go of my hope for a better past."
Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse
A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.
We've Got It All Wrong: Mercury Retrograde Is Actually The Best Time To Manifest Our Dreams
It's time to unravel some of the fear-mongering that's so prevalent in astrology right now.
These Are The Most Common Mistakes People Make While Meditating
You've got this.
My Daily Philosophy: Yoga, Sex, and a Nap
I have a very simple philosophy: I believe there are three things you’ll never regret doing. In a perfect world, each day would include all three:...
Don't Get Married Until You Can Answer These 40 Questions
If you’re single and you want a partner, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about what you want — mentally, emotionally, spiritually. Are...
Why Emotional Eating Is Often A Cry For Pleasure
I'm a dietitian working with women with disordered eating. Recently, I left my office and mindlessly munched on chocolate my whole way home.
I've Tried All The Calming Teas. These Are The Ones That Actually Help My Anxiety
You'll feel calm and Zen after a cup.
How To Hurt Less & Love More In Relationships
While being in a relationship has many wonderful benefits, like anything in life, it also comes with a big opportunity for heartbreak and...
Should Tylenol Be Banned?
Most people consider Tylenol (acetaminophen) a benign pain reliever that's safe enough to give to their kids. That's a misconception. The reality is...
27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries
When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...
3 Mindset Shifts You Should Make To Manage Your Money Better
We chat with Gaby Dunn, the expert on being "Bad With Money."
Moon Juice's Amanda Chantal Bacon On The Self-Care "Rules" She Swears By
The moment I fell in love with Amanda Chantal Bacon was when I met her at 7 a.m. on a Saturday for a mindbodygreen photo shoot