10 Tips To Raise Your Energetic Vibration Today
Raising your energetic vibration helps you, helps those around you, and helps the world. Here are ten simple things you can do today to start raising...
How To Create Purpose In Your Life By Setting Intentions
Sankalpa, the ability to create purpose in our lives through intention, has become a very important part of my life. On the yoga mat we are often...
5 Ways Yoga Is a Catalyst for Personal Growth
Can you remember how yoga first felt to you?
Yoga In Chicago: 18 Photos From The Windy City
The folks of Chicago are some of the most passionate people I've had the honor of working with throughout my travels. When I arrived there last...
How The Scent Of Your Favorite Flowers Can Heighten Your Mind-Body Connection
You’re frazzled. How do you deal? Yoga, meditation, exercise?
Yoga & Crossfit: A Perfect Pair?
Complementing each other in their differences while maintaining similar purpose.
A 4-Exercise HIIT Workout You Can Do In 5 Minutes
A great way to get in shape is with high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This effective training not only boosts endorphins but builds lean...
All-Natural Solutions to Bad Breath, Body Odor, Cracked Feet & Thinning Hair
The good news? The solutions to many of these issues are all-natural, easy to put into practice, and inexpensive.
How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life
"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."
We All Know We Should Spend More Time Outside. Here's How To Actually Do It
The more you love your new hobby, the more it will feel like a treat rather than a chore.
7 Easy Steps To Start A 15-Minute Relaxation Practice
Today I thought I'd write about the jewel of yoga poses, savasana, also known as corpse pose or relaxation pose, a posture of classic importance both...
8 Ways Yoga Supported Me Through Divorce
It has taught me many lessons that I have been able to use in my self-restoration project.
11 Famous Vegetarians In History + What We Can Learn From Them
Last week Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Airlines, announced that he was giving up eating beef after studying its impact on the environment. This...
Puffy Eyes? Here Are The Reasons You Get Bags + What To Do About It
Look well-rested, stat.
7 Invigorating Wall Exercises That'll Tone Your Entire Body
Bonus: You don't need shoes.
I Can’t Push Myself Through The Doors Of An Ashtanga Class
I've never taken an Ashtanga class, but I've wanted to for a long time. I’ve been practicing yoga consistently for over two years now, and even...
5 Things to Consider Before Leading a Yoga Retreat
I have just finished co-leading another successful retreat in Tuscany, one of ten this year, and I’m laying the groundwork for a July 2013 Amalfi...
I Went To A 7AM Sober Dance Party & Loved It
My experience attending an early morning dance party.
5 Tips To Make Sure You Have Perfect Posture
I’ve always had a certain predilection for precise posture. Perhaps it’s genetic, or maybe it’s simply a desire to master the art of carrying objects...
The Internal Shift That Will Help You Create Miracles
Dwelling in possibility is the magic key to doing anything, being anything, or healing any part of your life — if you believe it.