8183 results for

10 Tips To Raise Your Energetic Vibration Today

Raising your energetic vibration helps you, helps those around you, and helps the world. Here are ten simple things you can do today to start raising...

#healing #happiness #personal growth
Brigitte Meinders
July 13 2013

How To Create Purpose In Your Life By Setting Intentions

Sankalpa, the ability to create purpose in our lives through intention, has become a very important part of my life. On the yoga mat we are often...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga
Michael Edmondson, PhD
July 13 2013
Personal Growth

5 Ways Yoga Is a Catalyst for Personal Growth

Can you remember how yoga first felt to you?

#MBG_ES
Christina Barbian
August 2 2012

Yoga In Chicago: 18 Photos From The Windy City

The folks of Chicago are some of the most passionate people I've had the honor of working with throughout my travels. When I arrived there last...

#slideshows #yoga poses #yoga #inspiration #travel
Robert Sturman
April 30 2015
Routines

Yoga & Crossfit: A Perfect Pair?

Complementing each other in their differences while maintaining similar purpose.

#yoga sutras #fitness #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy
Rachel Pinkstone-Marx
August 8 2012
Routines

A 4-Exercise HIIT Workout You Can Do In 5 Minutes

A great way to get in shape is with high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This effective training not only boosts endorphins but builds lean...

#training advice #workout #fitness #training #hiit
Nora Tobin
January 28 2016
Beauty

All-Natural Solutions to Bad Breath, Body Odor, Cracked Feet & Thinning Hair

The good news? The solutions to many of these issues are all-natural, easy to put into practice, and inexpensive.

#beauty #wellness #health
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
May 2 2017
Healthy Weight

How I Lost Nearly 100 Pounds — After Struggling With Weight My Whole Life

"My dress size shrunk fast and I was seeing weight loss as a secondary benefit to discovering my optimal health."

#wellness #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Jasmin Singer
January 31 2016
Nature

We All Know We Should Spend More Time Outside. Here's How To Actually Do It

The more you love your new hobby, the more it will feel like a treat rather than a chore.

#environmentalism #hiking
Ashley McCann
May 1 2017

7 Easy Steps To Start A 15-Minute Relaxation Practice

Today I thought I'd write about the jewel of yoga poses, savasana, also known as corpse pose or relaxation pose, a posture of classic importance both...

#stress #awareness #gratitude #yoga
Rana Waxman
March 12 2013
Personal Growth

8 Ways Yoga Supported Me Through Divorce

It has taught me many lessons that I have been able to use in my self-restoration project.

#healing #relationships #breathing #mindfulness #yogis
Lisa Arends
August 1 2012
Integrative Health

11 Famous Vegetarians In History + What We Can Learn From Them

Last week Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Airlines, announced that he was giving up eating beef after studying its impact on the environment. This...

#vegetarian #richard branson #albert einstein #vegan #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 15 2014
Beauty

I Can’t Push Myself Through The Doors Of An Ashtanga Class

I've never taken an Ashtanga class, but I've wanted to for a long time. I’ve been practicing yoga consistently for over two years now, and even...

#personal growth #yoga #energy #fear
Rebecca Seed
April 4 2013

5 Things to Consider Before Leading a Yoga Retreat

I have just finished co-leading another successful retreat in Tuscany, one of ten this year, and I’m laying the groundwork for a July 2013 Amalfi...

#yoga teacher training #yogis #eco-travel #yoga
Silvia Mordini
August 5 2012
Wellness Trends

I Went To A 7AM Sober Dance Party & Loved It

My experience attending an early morning dance party.

#sobriety #fitness #yoga #inspiration #dance
Andrea Rice
September 12 2014

5 Tips To Make Sure You Have Perfect Posture

I’ve always had a certain predilection for precise posture. Perhaps it’s genetic, or maybe it’s simply a desire to master the art of carrying objects...

#pain #wellness #yoga
Lara Heimann
July 2 2013
Personal Growth

The Internal Shift That Will Help You Create Miracles

Dwelling in possibility is the magic key to doing anything, being anything, or healing any part of your life — if you believe it.

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #wellness #personal growth
Laura Di Franco, MPT
January 24 2016