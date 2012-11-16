8183 results for

Personal Growth

10 Tips to Create a Life You Love

How do you create a life from which you don't want to escape?

#happiness #meditation #personal growth
Louise Jensen
November 16 2012

Yes, Having A Baby Will Make You A Better Yogi

Once I had my son, Aiden, I was determined to get back to my mat. Yes, I had practiced throughout pregnancy, and while my body was recovering, I...

#breathing #meditation #yogis #yoga #motherhood
Liz Vartanian
July 18 2013
Recovery
Personal Growth

My Journey to Trusting in Yoga Again

My journey with yoga is a continual process of rediscovering and recreating myself.

#healing #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Veronica Elliott
July 24 2012
Outdoors

Here's What The Best Runners Do When They Can't Take Another Step

"One foot in front of the other. One foot in front of the other."

#running
Leigh Weingus
May 22 2017
Meditation
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Stay A Yogi (Even With A Corporate Job)

After managing a large yoga studio, and before stepping back into teaching full time, I decided to take a break and experience “the real world.” The...

#breathing #mindfulness #yoga #present #energy
Sasha Voronenko
July 16 2013
Sex
Sex

How To Use Sexual Energy to Manifest More Abundance, Love & Success

You can connect your heart and sacral energies to amplify your manifesting potential. Here's how:

#manifestation #sexuality #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Lloyd Burnett
May 19 2017
Women's Health

50 Habits For A Happy Life

Life can feel frustrating. Maddening. Insanity-inducing, even. At times, happiness and contentment may seem achievable only in your wildest dreams.

#love #awareness #happiness #gratitude #compassion
Hannah Sentenac
July 29 2014

8 Daily Challenges For Cultivating Self-Love

Here are the 8 changes I made that helped me revolutionize my life.

#happiness #abundance #personal growth
James Oehler
May 17 2017
Routines

10 Yoga Practice Tips for Beginners

You bought a yoga mat and are ready to take your first yoga class! Or maybe you have already taken one or two classes and have some thoughts about it...

#breathing #yogis #yoga
Gabrielle DeFusco
July 5 2012
10 Yoga Poses For A Strong Core

Core work gets a lot of press these days — and rightfully so. Having a strong core is not about creating washboard abs. It’s about having an engaged...

#abs #yoga poses #yoga #yoga sequence
Ashley Turner, M.A.
December 23 2015

Vegan Snickerdoodles That Taste Like The Real Deal

Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.

#dessert #healthy recipes #almond milk #vegan #healthy foods
Tara Stiles
November 5 2014

Q & A with Perrey Reeves: On Yoga, Ayurveda & Living MindBodyGreen!

41-year-old actress, Perrey Reeves, is most well-known for her role as 'Mrs. Ari' on Entourage. But did you know that she's a yogi who has been eating...

#celebrity #Ayurveda #Ashtanga #mindfulness #yogis
Jason Wachob
September 18 2012
Sex

Sex + Yoga = Orgasmic Enlightenment (NSFW)

You can use each to amplify the power of the other.

#relationships #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #sex
Kim Anami
July 8 2012