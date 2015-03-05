8183 results for

Spirituality

7 Manifestation Tips For Tonight's Vibrant Full Moon In Virgo

Tonight's full moon lights up the sign of Virgo, the grounded helper-healer of the zodiac.

The AstroTwins
March 5 2015
Motivation

10 Reasons To Go On A Yoga Retreat

These are truly transformative experiences and I believe that anyone who enjoys a lifestyle of health and wellness can greatly benefit from a yoga...

Gigi Yogini
January 9 2013
Love

4 Eye-Opening Ways To Revive The Romance In Your Relationship

How we handle our relationship stress and anxiety in the long-term is what determines where our relationship goes next.

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 21 2014

How To Buy A Week's Worth Of Groceries For $40 At The Farmer's Market

Though I've been cooking healthy meals for a living for over five years, this month I wanted to give myself a challenge. I wanted to see how far I...

Phoebe Lapine
March 4 2015

Tough Love: You Should Start Your Day With A Workout

While the most important thing is to exercise regularly—anytime—there are some compelling reasons to get your workout in early in the day—even if...

Chris Freytag
June 17 2013

5 Creative Ways To Beat Insomnia (When Nothing Else Works)

What do you do when all the right things just don't work?

Zoe Foster
May 17 2016
Personal Growth

How I Know That Yoga Is Working Its Magic On Me

I’ve had a really bad month. Seriously. So how do I know that yoga is working?

Lauren Rudick
March 18 2013
Personal Growth

Why Is Busy The New Normal?

Hectic, whirlwind, consumed, crazy, hard to keep up, overwhelmed, and just plain old busy: how often do you use these words and phrases to describe...

Celine Gabrielle
November 18 2014
Mental Health

10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety

Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.

Lindsay Kellner
June 1 2017

How To Sneak Veggies Into Dessert

Most people know that eating a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables is key to attaining well-balanced nutrition and maintaining a healthy body....

Sophie Jaffe
November 17 2014

How Yoga Can Help Heal & Prevent Knee Pain

Your knee is amazing! It's an incredible piece of engineering, structured as a "pivotal hinge joint." This means it not only swings back and forth,...

Michael Taylor
March 27 2014

How To Have A "Coregasm" (And Why You'd Want To)

I had just returned home after a great Pilates class and was bending down to load some dishes in the dishwasher when it happened. I felt my abdominal...

Kaia Roman
February 18 2015

7 Things You Need To Know About The Heart-Opening Cancer New Moon

Here are seven ways to make the most of the weekend's emotive and dreamy Cancerian energy, and open your heart during the sensitive Crab's new moon:

The AstroTwins
July 4 2016
Love
Routines

Crunched for Time? 4 Poses You Can Do Everyday

There are days when there simply isn’t time for a complete practice, or the body craves rest.

Sara Courter
December 9 2012

6 Steps To Find Peace After A Painful Breakup

I married someone I thought I'd be with forever. Twelve years, one massive mortgage, three kids, a dog, eight guinea pigs, and four fish later, my...

Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
November 14 2014

How Cooking Can Change Your Life

Skip breakfast. Grab a coffee. Go to work. You already feel tired and it's not even noon. Grab another coffee. Buy a sandwich. Eat it quickly. Go back...

Adam Hart
November 13 2014

Roasted Beet & Rosemary Soup

Beet season is back, and oh boy is it bountiful. Aside from their long shelf life, the best thing about beets is that you can use the entire plant,...

Andrea Rice
October 22 2013
Routines
6 Reasons To Refill Your Water Bottle Right Now (Besides Staying Hydrated)

Forty-three percent of adults don't drink enough water throughout the day. Are you one of them?

mindbodygreen
October 25 2017