5 Easy Ways To Destroy A Great Relationship (And What To Do Instead)

"We are all on our own inner journey. When we can balance the need to be with the need to grow our own unique self, we have much more richness and...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
August 23 2016
Healthy Weight
Food Trends

These New Emojis Are A Win For The Wellness World

Love may be the universal language, but Emojese is a close second.

#news #technology
Emi Boscamp
October 22 2015
Love

Why A Soul Mate Isn't Meant To Be Perfect

Our idea of "perfect" — what we think we want in our minds or in our hearts — is not necessarily what might fuel our emotional or psychological...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
December 23 2014

A Yoga Sequence To Open Your Heart & Stretch Your Back

When you open up the back of the heart and across the chest, you create space for the heart, which is both valuable and liberating!

#love #yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga
Rachel Brathen
March 28 2015
Wellness Trends

How To Hack Your Suboptimal Holiday Sleeping Arrangements

Couch or king-size bed? You'll be sleeping so deeply you won't notice the difference.

#sleep #holiday
Lindsay Kellner
December 24 2017
Friendships

We're In A Loneliness Crisis. Here's Exactly What To Do About It

It's never been more clear that happiness is other people.

#anxiety #joy #depression #technology
Leigh Weingus
December 24 2017

I Was Unfaithful While My Wife Was Fighting For Her Life. Here’s How It Made Me A Better Person

"In the end, I didn't save her. I couldn't. No one could. Bipolar disorder was an enemy that would not be vanquished. It robbed her of everything...

#alcohol #love #relationships #mental illness #marriage
Jason MacKenzie
August 21 2016
Motivation

Tools to Help Your Yoga Business

While just about every instructor goes through a teacher training, it seems as though most never go through any kind of business training.

#love #yoga teacher training #peace #yoga
Andrew Wicklander
October 11 2012
Personal Growth

4 Teachers Who Helped Me Find My Reason For Living

These teachers have all guided me in the philosophy of Dharma destiny or path, and through their word, I am constantly reminded to keep doing what I...

#steve jobs #personal growth #yoga #inspiration
Gabrielle Harris
December 12 2012
Personal Growth

I'm Turning 40 & My Life Looks Nothing Like I Expected. Here's Why That's A Good Thing

"I know, the ultimate freedom is to resist buying into externally imposed timelines. (Pardon me while I have that conversation with my ovaries.)"

#career #manifestation #personal growth #aging
Lindsay B. Davis
August 19 2016

3 Ways Yoga Can Improve Your Sex Life

Are you single and looking to attract a compatible partner? Or are you in a relationship and want to increase the pleasure you experience in the...

#relationships #breathing #sex #personal growth #yoga
Gigi Yogini
October 31 2012
Personal Growth

7 Easy Ways To Keep Your Summer Boozing In Check

Here's how to keep enjoying summer, without making September one long hangover.

#alcohol #alcoholism #healthy reset #health
Caitlin Padgett
August 11 2016
Integrative Health

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Someone Else's Caregiver

"Be honest and forgiving with yourself when tough decisions must be made."

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-care
Iris Waichler, MSW, LCSW
August 16 2016
Love

The #1 Habit That Makes You Bad At Dating

If she twirls her hair twice, does that mean she's interested in me?

#relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Shawn McKibben
December 18 2014

11 Ways To Appreciate Your Life A Little More

I love this time of year. The holiday season reminds us all of the importance of family and of counting our many blessings. Whenever we tap into the...

#happiness #gratitude #abundance #inspiration
Fauzia Burke
December 17 2014
Love

The #1 Communication Trick To Deepen Your Relationship

Handling these difficulties well could be the difference between a successful resolution and a knock down, dragged-out fight.

#love #relationships #communication
Patricia Thompson, PhD
December 16 2014
Mental Health

This Mental Illness Can Hide In Plain Sight

And cultural clichés make them all the harder to spot.

#anxiety #functional nutrition #eating disorders
Georgina Berbari
February 25 2019
Spirituality

The One Practice You Need To Be Truly Happy

Living in the 21st century means our attention often becomes derailed by email, iPhones, text messages, bad news on television, and the stresses of...

#happiness #joy #mindfulness #inspiration
Mark Hyman, M.D.
March 19 2015