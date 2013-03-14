8183 results for

How I Learned To Tell My Absolute Truth

I teach my dad a lot of yoga, which we are all starting to believe is an excellent compliment to the treatment plans and routines that keep his...

#healing #personal growth #yoga
Janna Leyde
March 14 2013
Routines

Use This Yoga Sequence To Create Space & Freedom In Your Life

When it comes to creating space, the ether element is a game-changer.

#yoga
Britt B. Steele
July 11 2016
Nature

3 Ways To Deal With Stress & Uncertainty On Your Fertility Journey

No one plans to experience the pain of infertility. But feeling better *is* possible.

#mindfulness #fertility #pregnancy #stress management
Dr. Ariadna Cymet Lanski
July 10 2016

Why Everything You Do Matters

I was just out of college living in a small southwestern ski town, and planning a move to the Big City. Excited to begin my career as a dancer and...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga #self-acceptance
Alena Gerst, LCSW
November 22 2013
Food Trends

7 Food Combinations That Will Make You Bloated & Tired

Food is the highlight of the holidays for most people.

#constipation #Ayurveda #slideshows #digestion #food
Nadya Andreeva
December 2 2013

3 Juice Recipes To Help You Enjoy Heart-Healthy Pomegranate

The pomegranate is one of the oldest fruits in recorded history. Native to the area of modern-day Iran and Iraq, the pomegranate has been cultivated...

#healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #food
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
February 3 2014
Personal Growth
Mental Health
Nature
Functional Food

This Instagram Account Parodies All The Clean-Eating Pics In Your Feed

Sure, Instagram can be a supportive community, with accounts that post words of inspiration, honest photos of peoples' personal journeys, and even...

#news #clean food #funny
Emi Boscamp
October 28 2015
Personal Growth

Use Yogic Breathing To Calm Down In 6 Seconds

I was trained by the Sivananda Yoga Vedanta in India, where my teachers told me that the secret in pranayama was in the exhalation, not the...

#anxiety #breathing #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Melissa Mak
June 6 2013
Spirituality

Why Yoga Is More Than Just a Physical Workout

Yoga allows me to celebrate the trinity of mind, body, and spirit that constitutes my being.

#breathing #gratitude #mindfulness #personal growth #yoga
Grace Cipressi
November 3 2012
Meditation

How To Use Color To Improve Nearly Every Aspect Of Your Life

Colors have the power to lift us up and calm us down.

#holistic healing #art #happiness
Wala’a Al Muhaiteeb
August 21 2016

5 Easy Ways To Destroy A Great Relationship (And What To Do Instead)

"We are all on our own inner journey. When we can balance the need to be with the need to grow our own unique self, we have much more richness and...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
August 23 2016