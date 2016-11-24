8190 results for

Do 3 Minutes of This Kundalini Yoga Exercise Every Day For Better Sex

How Sat Kriya grounds you and helps you embrace your feminine power for great sex!

#yoga
Fern Olivia
November 24 2016

7 Effective Ways To Make Boundaries In Relationships

"Here the seven most effective ways to stop settling for less than you deserve in relationships."

#love #relationships #personal growth #dating #self-care
Alison Lessard
October 13 2016
Personal Growth
Functional Food

4 Sneaky Relaxation Techniques You Can Do Right At The Thanksgiving Dinner Table

Helpful tools for that inevitable political banter at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

#relaxation #wellness #health #tips
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 22 2016

You Need This: A Holistic Dentist's 5-Step Routine For Perfect Oral Hygeine

Brighten your smile with these natural, gentle solutions that combine dentist-approved expertise for an easy 5-step oral health plan that your teeth...

#beauty #wellness #health #remedy
Karla Solis, DDS
November 28 2016
Nature

A Home Spray Guide With Scents Straight From Nature

Bring the outdoors in with the best home sprays of today.

#environmentalism #toxins at home
Emma Loewe
November 19 2016
Personal Growth
Routines

How Rediscovering Joy Helped Me Heal From Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

I’ve experienced real passion in my life — relentless running around, being everyone to everybody, the sheer thrill of being alive — but, in the blink...

#love #healing #pain #disease #personal growth
Katie Manning
September 6 2013
Off-the-Grid

Work Out A Lot? Here's How To Prevent Injuries

Chances are that if you're active, you've had an overuse injury at some point. Every type of activity comes with its own susceptibility to injury:...

#pain #training advice #wellness
Camilla Moore, D.C.
June 5 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®

The Small Tweaks That Made This Olympian's Diet Gold-Medal Worthy

Take this Olympian's advice and start following your dreams!

#snacks #energy
Gretchen Bleiler
May 2 2018
Food Trends

7 Food Combinations That Will Make You Bloated & Tired

Food is the highlight of the holidays for most people.

#constipation #Ayurveda #slideshows #digestion #food
Nadya Andreeva
December 2 2013
Love

How To Rebuild Relationship Trust (And Trust In Yourself) Again

Look within yourself and your relationship to start the rebuilding process.

#anxiety #breakup #confidence #affirmations
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
February 19 2015

Why You Should Practice Breathing Through Your Nose (And Not Your Mouth)

We all remember Mom telling us to chew our food slowly. Why? Because it promotes proper digestion by allowing the digestive enzymes in the saliva to...

#bikram yoga #breathing #yogis #relaxation #wellness
Reid Winick, DDS
May 6 2015
