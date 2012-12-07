8190 results for

Routines

The 5 Best Yoga Poses for Men

As a man, yoga is one of the best workouts you can do.

#healing #happiness #Yoga for Men #yoga
David Dack
December 7 2012
Travel

7 Effective Ways To Make Boundaries In Relationships

"Here the seven most effective ways to stop settling for less than you deserve in relationships."

#love #relationships #personal growth #dating #self-care
Alison Lessard
October 13 2016
Personal Growth

How I Finally Found The Courage To Quit My Job & Move To Hawaii

Seeing the greenery everywhere, smelling the fresh ocean breezes, and getting fresh coconut on the side of the road was surreal.

#happiness #personal growth #inspiration
Kimanzi Constable
March 3 2015
Routines
Wellness Trends

Julia Stiles Shares The Wellness Rituals That Keep Her Sane On Set

What can a jet-setting actress do to stay balanced?

#empowerment #joy
Carolina Santos-Neves
November 25 2016
Personal Growth

You Need This: A Holistic Dentist's 5-Step Routine For Perfect Oral Hygeine

Brighten your smile with these natural, gentle solutions that combine dentist-approved expertise for an easy 5-step oral health plan that your teeth...

#beauty #wellness #health #remedy
Karla Solis, DDS
November 28 2016

The Easiest Beet Chips You'll Ever Make

Beets are an excellent source of B vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium, but how do you get the kids to eat them? Try this recipe!

#wellness #vegan #healthy foods #food #organic
Sara Ladd
April 9 2013
Sex

Do 3 Minutes of This Kundalini Yoga Exercise Every Day For Better Sex

How Sat Kriya grounds you and helps you embrace your feminine power for great sex!

#yoga
Fern Olivia
November 24 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®

The Small Tweaks That Made This Olympian's Diet Gold-Medal Worthy

Take this Olympian's advice and start following your dreams!

#snacks #energy
Gretchen Bleiler
May 2 2018

4 Sneaky Relaxation Techniques You Can Do Right At The Thanksgiving Dinner Table

Helpful tools for that inevitable political banter at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

#relaxation #wellness #health #tips
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 22 2016

How To Create Irresistible Desire In Relationships

Desire. It's that energy that wakes us up, focuses our attention, gets our blood flowing and makes us feel alive!

#love #relationships #mindfulness #sex #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 26 2015
Beauty
Healthy Weight

10 Ways To Reset Your Hormones For Health, Energy & Weight Control

Lots of common symptoms are actually clues that can suggest hormonal imbalance.

#food as medicine #hormones #health
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 11 2015

How Worrying Becomes The Opposite Of Goal-Setting

Most of us experience anxiety at some point in our lives, but we'd probably all agree that it's an icky feeling we'd rather not have.

#anxiety #healing #stress #wellness #goal setting
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
March 21 2013

10 Things That Will Happen When You Start Pursuing Your Dreams

So you took the leap. You’re pursuing your passions and it’s a relatively new reality for you. Or perhaps you're entertaining the idea, and your ball...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #inspiration #vulnerability
Ashley Cebulka
March 16 2014
Nature

A Home Spray Guide With Scents Straight From Nature

Bring the outdoors in with the best home sprays of today.

#environmentalism #toxins at home
Emma Loewe
November 19 2016