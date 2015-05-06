8183 results for

Why You Should Practice Breathing Through Your Nose (And Not Your Mouth)

We all remember Mom telling us to chew our food slowly. Why? Because it promotes proper digestion by allowing the digestive enzymes in the saliva to...

#bikram yoga #breathing #yogis #relaxation #wellness
Reid Winick, DDS
May 6 2015

Work Out A Lot? Here's How To Prevent Injuries

Chances are that if you're active, you've had an overuse injury at some point. Every type of activity comes with its own susceptibility to injury:...

#pain #training advice #wellness
Camilla Moore, D.C.
June 5 2015

How To Create Irresistible Desire In Relationships

Desire. It's that energy that wakes us up, focuses our attention, gets our blood flowing and makes us feel alive!

#love #relationships #mindfulness #sex #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 26 2015
Motivation

How Athletes Can Win with Yoga

Yoga is great cross-training for our whole life: it gives us exactly what we practice, across everything we do.

#pro athletes #breathing #fitness #yogis #yoga
Michael Taylor
November 28 2012

Turning Breast Cancer From A Curse Into A Gift

Change happens, and it affects everyone around us like the ripples that appear when a rock is thrown into a lake.

#healing #relationships #inspiration
Lockey Maisonneuve
April 9 2013
Mental Health
Spirituality
Personal Growth

Yoga Practice Helped Heal Me After An Abusive Relationship

I did not recognize my body. I definitely did not feel safe with my body.

#anxiety #healing #relationships #personal growth #yoga
Amy Thomas
February 26 2013
Recovery
Routines
Personal Growth
Recipes

Why You Should Avoid Antibacterial Hand Soap

America is the midst of a serious antibacterial craze. From soap and toothpaste to playing cards and kitchenware, it’s a challenge to find a product...

#toxic #personal growth #detox
Healthy Child Healthy World
August 27 2013
Meditation
Healthy Weight
Meditation

When Should Therapy Become Your Self-Care Practice?

Whether you're a morning or a nighttime meditator, there's a recipe for you.

#Food with Benefits
Erin Rachel Doppelt, M.A.
March 24 2018
Spirituality
Personal Growth

The Single Most Important Factor In Creating Joy

If you want to find more joy, take these steps to help create a new habit of slowing down and doing inner work.

#happiness #joy #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 28 2015
Food Trends

8 Foods You Should Always Buy

I know nutrition is a highly individual process, but these 8 foods are pretty amazing and health-promoting.

#slideshows #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 11 2013
Love

How To Rebuild Relationship Trust (And Trust In Yourself) Again

Look within yourself and your relationship to start the rebuilding process.

#anxiety #breakup #confidence #affirmations
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
February 19 2015