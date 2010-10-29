4817 results for

Boat Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the boat pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
June 9 2010
Reclining Goddess: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the reclining goddess.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 23 2010
I Don't Need A Man To Bring My Sexy Back

I. Am. A. Goddess. It's taken me a very long time to admit that to myself, but frankly, I don't need a man to bring my sexy back.

#love #healing #relationships #personal growth #yoga
Judy Tsuei
December 21 2012
6 Questions to Help You Find Your True Self

We all have so much unexpressed desire to reach our fullest potential, this is offered to help you discover yours.

#empowerment #confidence
Lisa Pool
July 7 2012
Attention, Yogis: What Is the Psoas and Why Should We Care?

Fear is the opposite of trust, which one would you rather have stored in your psoas?

#healing #personal growth #yoga #fear
Hope Zvara
December 4 2012

Yoga Poses for Your Core

Looking to tone up your abs? These yoga poses will help strengthen your core and get you beach ready! There's even a "Fat Blaster" yoga sequence...

#yoga poses moving #yoga poses video #abs #yoga poses #yoga
Michael Taylor
June 9 2010
Reclining Eagle Twist: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the reclining eagle twist.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 23 2010
Intoxicated Gummies

An adult twist on a childhood classic.

#food
Kathryn Budig
February 17 2011
Child's Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the child's pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 3 2010
Camel Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the camel pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 15 2010
Cobra Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the cobra pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 15 2010
Acne Face Map: What Your Skin Breakouts Are Telling You

Here's how to read your skin and what to do about breakouts.

#skin care #acne #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
October 26 2012