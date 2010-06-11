4803 results for

How To Do Plank Pose

In our yoga poses for beginners video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do plank pose.

#yoga poses video #yoga #video #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
June 11 2010
Food Trends

Your 3-Day Winter Detox

A detox plan, the way a doctor recommends.

#personal growth #cleanse #detox
Aviva Romm, M.D.
January 25 2013
Love
Beauty

6 Ways to Detox Through Your Skin

There are certain things you can do to speed up the detox process so that you can pass quickly through Toxin Town, stop for a quick bite to eat and...

#bikram yoga #beauty #wellness #cleanse #detox
Jess Ainscough
November 29 2010
Routines

How To Do Extended Side Angle Pose

In our beginners yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do extended side angle.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #yoga #video #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
June 2 2010
Recipes
Personal Growth

I Don't Need A Man To Bring My Sexy Back

I. Am. A. Goddess. It's taken me a very long time to admit that to myself, but frankly, I don't need a man to bring my sexy back.

#love #healing #relationships #personal growth #yoga
Judy Tsuei
December 21 2012
Routines

Boat Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the boat pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
June 9 2010
Personal Growth

6 Questions to Help You Find Your True Self

We all have so much unexpressed desire to reach our fullest potential, this is offered to help you discover yours.

#empowerment #confidence
Lisa Pool
July 7 2012
Routines

Reclining Goddess: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the reclining goddess.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 23 2010
Routines
Routines

Attention, Yogis: What Is the Psoas and Why Should We Care?

Fear is the opposite of trust, which one would you rather have stored in your psoas?

#healing #personal growth #yoga #fear
Hope Zvara
December 4 2012
Routines
Integrative Health
Routines

Yoga Poses for Your Core

Looking to tone up your abs? These yoga poses will help strengthen your core and get you beach ready! There's even a "Fat Blaster" yoga sequence...

#yoga poses moving #yoga poses video #abs #yoga poses #yoga
Michael Taylor
June 9 2010
Recipes

Intoxicated Gummies

An adult twist on a childhood classic.

#food
Kathryn Budig
February 17 2011
Routines

Reclining Eagle Twist: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the reclining eagle twist.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 23 2010
Beauty

Acne Face Map: What Your Skin Breakouts Are Telling You

Here's how to read your skin and what to do about breakouts.

#skin care #acne #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
October 26 2012