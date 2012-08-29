4817 results for

Personal Growth
Functional Food
Meditation

Climbing My Way Through Life

Concert pianist turned full-time adrenaline junkie, Steph Davis, shares how she mentally and physically prepares to climb mountains and jump out of...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Integrative Health

What's the Difference Between Eastern & Western Medicine?

What’s the difference between a fisherman and a fishmonger?

#Ayurveda #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Emill Kim, LAc
August 20 2012
Beauty

30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now

That should be on your shelf right now.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 6 2017
Recovery

Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs

It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #nature #mind body connection
Amy Jirsa
July 27 2012
Change-Makers

Q & A with Latham Thomas on Becoming a Healthier, Greener, More Relaxed Mama-to-Be

Latham shows mamas-to-be how to relax their minds and nurture their bodies during their childbearing years

#beauty #new york city #wellness #yoga
Colleen Wachob
December 20 2010
Home

Composting for Beginners

Contrary to what you might think, composting does not involve tedious, smelly and complicated steps. It’s an easy way to care for the earth and green...

#home
Sarah Greenberg
August 23 2010
Recipes
Spirituality
Recipes

10 Immune Boosting Autumn Recipes

Don’t fall ill, instead fall back into health with these easy and delicious recipes.

#smoothie #healing #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness
Rebecca Leffler
September 21 2012
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat

Things can get testy when three accomplished physicians (Frank Lipman, Mark Hyman, and Joel Kahn) duke it out over the right way to eat for optimal...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
September 30 2014

Why Angelina Jolie Did The Right Thing

Like pretty much everyone else this week, I paid a lot of attention to Angelina Jolie’s very brave decision to publicize her prophylactic bilateral...

#celebrity #healing #angelina jolie #wellness #cancer
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
May 17 2013
Recipes
Routines

20 Ways To Kick Your Sugar Habit

As the saying goes: everyone's talking about sugar, but what are they doing about it? It’s my fervent wish that they—and you—are working on quitting...

#sugar #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 4 2013
Sex

How Sex Can Be a Portal to the Divine

This is the essence of conscious, powerful sex: using our intimate connection to transform our lives.

#Herbs #healing #relationships #visualization #sex
Kim Anami
May 26 2012