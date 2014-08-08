4908 results for
The 10 Best Spices To Foster Weight Loss & Boost Your Metabolism
Plus, the occasional herb.
TV Isn't My Enemy, And It Doesn’t Have To Be Yours
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the fact that I love TV.
How Anyone Can Learn To Do A Handstand
I specialized in Neurodevelopmental Technique (NDT), so I work with patients who had suffered some neurological injury in the form of a stroke or...
10-Minute Invigorating Yoga Sequence
This invigorating yet grounding 10-minute sequence is a great way to get yourself going while remaining rooted and steady. For a more energizing flow,...
9 Of The Hardest Workouts You'll Ever Try
In New York City, it seems like a new fitness studio pops up every week. Each new workout is focused on an innovative way to kick your butt. There are...
How To Find The Perfect Guy
A typical session with a client often begins with this dialogue:
I Went On A Beauty Product Purge & It Cleared Up My Skin. Here's What's Left In My Bathroom
Eight years ago, I found myself in a period of multifaceted transition. I'd just exited a long-term relationship, left a toxic job, and had three of...
Q & A with Barre3 Founder Sadie Lincoln: Madonna's New Favorite Workout
Does the name Sadie Lincoln or barre3 sound familiar?
6 Simple Ways to Balance Your Root Chakra
Bonus: They're actually pretty fun.
Can Yoga Help Eating Disorders?
How one woman healed from her eating disorder.
10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep Your Humility & Pride In Check
This week, I had two unusual events on the same day. I opened an envelope on my office desk and found a handwritten note from a hospital...
Infertility Almost Ruined My Marriage. Here's How We Learned To Heal
The doctor took a brief history, glanced over my fertility charts and said, so matter-of-fact that it stunned me, “you have clear signs of PCOS.”
11 New Year's Day Rituals To Help You Manifest Your Dreams
These powerful rituals will help you manifest having the abundance, love, and well-being you crave.
4 Surefire Ways To Make Your Partner Feel Loved
How do you give in ways that makes your partner feel truly and deeply loved?
5 Tips To Be Fierce In Warrior II
The Warrior poses were given their name for a reason. They are powerful and activating postures that build strength, balance and stamina. Many...
5 Ways to Deal with the Emotional Side of Detoxing
Emotions certainly are expressed physically, and they can be stored as well.
5 Weird But Effective Ways To Hit Your Happy Weight — And Maintain It
The trick is totally changing your approach.
11 Natural Ways To Poop Better And Easier, Every Time
A few small lifestyle changes may do the trick.
3 Mistakes People Make When They're Trying To Get Healthy
In my work, I meet and speak to hundreds of people who want to get healthy. This scale of contact gives me the ability to see common mistakes and...
9 Ways I Was Able To Help My MS Naturally
Here are some key changes that made a big difference for me.