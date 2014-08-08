4908 results for

Functional Food
Motivation

TV Isn't My Enemy, And It Doesn’t Have To Be Yours

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the fact that I love TV.

#fitness #wellness #laughter
Chris Freytag
January 16 2013

How Anyone Can Learn To Do A Handstand

I specialized in Neurodevelopmental Technique (NDT), so I work with patients who had suffered some neurological injury in the form of a stroke or...

#yoga poses #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Lara Heimann
July 12 2013

10-Minute Invigorating Yoga Sequence

This invigorating yet grounding 10-minute sequence is a great way to get yourself going while remaining rooted and steady. For a more energizing flow,...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #yoga poses #yoga
Jennifer Jarrett
July 9 2013

9 Of The Hardest Workouts You'll Ever Try

In New York City, it seems like a new fitness studio pops up every week. Each new workout is focused on an innovative way to kick your butt. There are...

#workout #fitness #training
Gabrielle Frank
October 16 2015

How To Find The Perfect Guy

A typical session with a client often begins with this dialogue:

#love #relationships #gratitude #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
July 23 2013

I Went On A Beauty Product Purge & It Cleared Up My Skin. Here's What's Left In My Bathroom

Eight years ago, I found myself in a period of multifaceted transition. I'd just exited a long-term relationship, left a toxic job, and had three of...

#beauty #mindfulness #cosmetics
Ashlee Piper
October 13 2015
Change-Makers

Q & A with Barre3 Founder Sadie Lincoln: Madonna's New Favorite Workout

Does the name Sadie Lincoln or barre3 sound familiar?

#madonna #fitness
Jason Wachob
September 9 2010
Spirituality

6 Simple Ways to Balance Your Root Chakra

Bonus: They're actually pretty fun.

#chakras
Jennifer White
April 14 2012
Mental Health

Can Yoga Help Eating Disorders?

How one woman healed from her eating disorder.

#happiness #wellness #yoga #healthy foods #food
mindbodygreen
April 1 2011

10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep Your Humility & Pride In Check

This week, I had two unusual events on the same day. I opened an envelope on my office desk and found a handwritten note from a hospital...

#gratitude #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 17 2014
Love

Infertility Almost Ruined My Marriage. Here's How We Learned To Heal

The doctor took a brief history, glanced over my fertility charts and said, so matter-of-fact that it stunned me, “you have clear signs of PCOS.”

#realtalk: infertility
Amy Lembcke
October 4 2015
Personal Growth

11 New Year's Day Rituals To Help You Manifest Your Dreams

These powerful rituals will help you manifest having the abundance, love, and well-being you crave.

#love #career #manifestation #goal #happiness
Katie Campbell
January 1 2017
Love

4 Surefire Ways To Make Your Partner Feel Loved

How do you give in ways that makes your partner feel truly and deeply loved?

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
April 16 2014

5 Tips To Be Fierce In Warrior II

The Warrior poses were given their name for a reason. They are powerful and activating postures that build strength, balance and stamina. Many...

#yoga poses #posture #personal growth #yoga
Gigi Yogini
January 3 2013
Mental Health

5 Ways to Deal with the Emotional Side of Detoxing

Emotions certainly are expressed physically, and they can be stored as well.

#healing #happiness #yogis #wellness #yoga
Demetra Szatkowski
September 2 2012
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

11 Natural Ways To Poop Better And Easier, Every Time

A few small lifestyle changes may do the trick.

#mbgsupplements #digestion
Lynda Griparic
September 25 2015

3 Mistakes People Make When They're Trying To Get Healthy

In my work, I meet and speak to hundreds of people who want to get healthy. This scale of contact gives me the ability to see common mistakes and...

#happiness #wellness #weight loss #food
Alice Nicholls
April 7 2014
Integrative Health

9 Ways I Was Able To Help My MS Naturally

Here are some key changes that made a big difference for me.

#GMO #organic food #food sensitivity #organic
Kellie Alderton
June 19 2013