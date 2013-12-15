4908 results for

Healthy Weight

7 Tips To Bounce Back After Eating A Bit Too Much

Tried-and-true ways to bounce back quickly after over-indulging.

#stress #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #food
Jenny Sansouci
December 15 2013
Personal Growth

7 Natural Ways To Beat A Hangover

As a nutritionist, drinking alcohol is definitely not something I recommend. There's no doubt that alcohol is not loved by the human body. Having said...

#alcohol #relaxation #wellness #healthy foods #food
Jessica Sepel
December 14 2013
Recipes
Sex
Routines

How To Heal A Broken Heart

There's no getting around pain in this life.

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Ally Hamilton
November 5 2013
Healthy Weight
Meditation

OM: What Is It & Why Do We Chant It?

Taking a look at the mysterious mantra.

#mantras
Sam Saunders
January 30 2013

Why Western Medicine Gets Autoimmune Diseases All Wrong

Functional medicine physician Dr. Amy Myers speaks at MindBodyGreen's wellness summit about how Western medicine has taught us to treat symptoms...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
September 28 2014
Social Good
Meditation

11 Fascinating Facts About Breathing

I recently learned some amazing facts about breath and how it can completely transform your life!

#breathing #meditation #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection
Amy Landry
May 10 2012
Sex
Personal Growth

Effective Language for Yoga Teaching

Language is an important piece of yoga teaching.

#mindfulness #yoga teacher training #yoga
Karen Fabian
December 29 2011
Personal Growth

Journey Through Yoga Guilt

Realizing that the word "practice" has no deadline, no destination.

#personal growth quotes #meditation #yogis #mind body connection #personal growth
Erin Lewis
September 1 2011

The Secret To Finding "The One"

We're all on a mission to find "The One." That perfect partner who makes us feel enlightened, happy and whole from the inside-out.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #ego #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 16 2014
Integrative Health

13 Ways To Keep Your Cortisol In Check

Don't let the holiday season be a source of disease-inducing stress responses. Give yourself the gift of internal stillness instead.

#stress #slideshows #holidays #happiness #wellness
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
December 16 2013
Beauty

How Sephora Became The Unlikely Leader Of Clean Beauty

The story of how a little green seal started something big.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
October 16 2019

Why You Shouldn't Hack Your Life: Rich Roll

Sure, it's trendy to hack your life, your diet, or your job. But ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll says focusing on quick fixes actually diminishes...

#personal-growth
mindbodygreen
July 20 2014
Personal Growth
Sex