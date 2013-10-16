4803 results for
Why Massages Really Do Keep You Healthy: A Cardiologist Explains
We've all seen it on TV or in a movie. The scene is tense and the patient is doing poorly. The doctor calls out urgently. Retractor! Scalpel!...
PCOS: A Functional Doctor Explains What You Really Need To Know
Polycystic ovarian syndrome affects an estimated 10 percent of women — but there's a lot of misinformation out there about what it means and how it...
The Only 10 Things Standing Between You & The Life Of Your Dreams
Recently, I realized that fear was just an illusion I used to keep myself from pain, and it was something I could control from within.
4 Science-Backed Tips For Achieving Your Dreams
Whether it's New Year's resolutions or any other milestone we want to achieve, most of us give up on that career goal, diet, mindfulness practice, or...
6 Expert-Approved Tips To Prevent Lyme Disease This Summer
Plus, why you shouldn't freak out.
Miranda Kerr Hits Catwalk 7 Months After Giving Birth (Thanks to Yoga!)
How Miranda Kerr prepared for the catwalk.
Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris
Good Morning America and Nightline co-anchor Dan Harris reveals how he relied on recreational drugs to cope with the stresses of being a war...
I'm A Non-Meditator Who Meditated 270 Times Last Year. Here's How It Changed My Life
After coming to the realization that my life had to change drastically, and hearing a few of my mentors and other successful people share how...
15 Healthy Practices You Already Know (But Should Go Ahead & Start Doing)
Here are 15 things you already know that you should really just go ahead and start practicing now, because the older version of yourself will be...
16 Signs You're An Emotionally Intelligent Person
Many of us grew up in homes where feeling was a bad word. Tears were childish, anger was bad, and vulnerability was not to be shown. But more and...
6 DIY Tips for Immediate Neck Pain Relief
Six Tricks YOU can do right now to give yourself a break from the pain in your neck, without popping any medication.
9 Gorgeous Women (Ages 61 To 94) Who Prove Beauty Is Ageless
To celebrate the pro-aging movement, we took a look at nine stunning women whose roles in recent campaigns prove that beauty is truly timeless.
8 Ways To Get More Peaceful Sleep, Every Single Night
Sleep soundly, every night.
9 Ways To Find Balance Before Completely Losing Control Of Your Life
How to employ the powerful skills of redemption and resilience.
5 Things I Learned About Love After My Divorce
My heart cracked into a thousand pieces. But I let the opening transform me.
The Perfect Green Smoothie Formula + 5 Delicious And Easy Combos
Everything you need to know to get started.
4 Reasons To Never Drink Bottled Water Again
An expert on global water ethics explains.
The 7 Essential Stages Of Spiritual Growth (And How To Know Where You're On The Path)
The seven stages of seeking and claiming your Spirit Self.
5 Ways to Let Go of Your Story
We all have one. Or two or five or 50. Stories we've let define us, encourage us, limit us, betray us, protect us.
Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic
This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.