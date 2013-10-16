4803 results for

Integrative Health

Why Massages Really Do Keep You Healthy: A Cardiologist Explains

We've all seen it on TV or in a movie. The scene is tense and the patient is doing poorly. The doctor calls out urgently. Retractor! Scalpel!...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 16 2013

PCOS: A Functional Doctor Explains What You Really Need To Know

Polycystic ovarian syndrome affects an estimated 10 percent of women — but there's a lot of misinformation out there about what it means and how it...

Robin Berzin, M.D.
February 12 2016
Personal Growth

The Only 10 Things Standing Between You & The Life Of Your Dreams

Recently, I realized that fear was just an illusion I used to keep myself from pain, and it was something I could control from within.

Kerissa Kuis, MBA
February 10 2016

4 Science-Backed Tips For Achieving Your Dreams

Whether it's New Year's resolutions or any other milestone we want to achieve, most of us give up on that career goal, diet, mindfulness practice, or...

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
February 9 2016
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris

Good Morning America and Nightline co-anchor Dan Harris reveals how he relied on recreational drugs to cope with the stresses of being a war...

mindbodygreen
July 1 2014
Meditation

I'm A Non-Meditator Who Meditated 270 Times Last Year. Here's How It Changed My Life

After coming to the realization that my life had to change drastically, and hearing a few of my mentors and other successful people share how...

Tyler C. Beaty
February 4 2016

15 Healthy Practices You Already Know (But Should Go Ahead & Start Doing)

Here are 15 things you already know that you should really just go ahead and start practicing now, because the older version of yourself will be...

Emily Koch
November 5 2013

16 Signs You're An Emotionally Intelligent Person

Many of us grew up in homes where feeling was a bad word. Tears were childish, anger was bad, and vulnerability was not to be shown. But more and...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
August 1 2014
Recovery

6 DIY Tips for Immediate Neck Pain Relief

Six Tricks YOU can do right now to give yourself a break from the pain in your neck, without popping any medication.

Stephanie Slon
July 2 2012
Beauty

9 Gorgeous Women (Ages 61 To 94) Who Prove Beauty Is Ageless

To celebrate the pro-aging movement, we took a look at nine stunning women whose roles in recent campaigns prove that beauty is truly timeless.

Anna Williams
January 30 2016
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Find Balance Before Completely Losing Control Of Your Life

How to employ the powerful skills of redemption and resilience.

Emily Nolan
April 18 2014
Love

5 Things I Learned About Love After My Divorce

My heart cracked into a thousand pieces. But I let the opening transform me.

MeiMei Fox
July 29 2014
Recipes
Climate Change

4 Reasons To Never Drink Bottled Water Again

An expert on global water ethics explains.

Christiana Z. Peppard, PhD
October 3 2013
Spirituality
Personal Growth

5 Ways to Let Go of Your Story

We all have one. Or two or five or 50. Stories we've let define us, encourage us, limit us, betray us, protect us.

Monique Minahan
June 26 2012
Spirituality

Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic

This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.

The AstroTwins
April 25 2017