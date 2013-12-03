4803 results for
19 Ideas To Start & End Your Day With Joy
For any ritual to become habitual, it has to be something you look forward to and consistently enjoy. Experiment until you find your groove and switch...
7 Signs You Should Be Taking Better Care Of Yourself
4. You can't remember the last time you did nothing.
Is Your Soul Trying To Guide You But You're Just Not Listening?
This post is just the tip of the iceberg! For even more of Dr. Lissa Rankin's wisdom, be sure to check out her newest class, Getting Back To 100%: A...
Krista Stryker's Must-Haves For Your Fittest Summer Yet + A Bonus 12-Minute Workout
12-Minute Athlete Krista Stryker shares an outdoor HIIT workout, just in time for summer!
OMG Superfood Recipe: Maple-Maca Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips
Once upon a time, I had a full-blown ice cream addiction, and it wasn’t a pretty sight. It was ritualistic summer days of pint-sized fun, the...
6 Ways To Manifest The Life You Want
'Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions! We get super excited to start the year by eating right, hitting the gym, setting our monthly budgets, and...
9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction
The first step to using the law of attraction is shifting to more positive way of thinking. In order to become a master at manifesting with the law of...
7 Tips for Selecting a Yoga Teacher Training
A few things to consider before choosing a teacher training.
8 Tips For Losing Weight On A Vegan Diet
I tried every quick fix available in a bottle but nothing worked.
5 Foods To Avoid If You Want Glowing Skin + What To Eat Instead
Food for thought: These easy diet swaps could transform your skin.
How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily
The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.
5 Steps to Manifesting Absolutely ANYTHING You Want
Don’t believe me? Give it a try: I dare you.
5 Reasons You’re Tired All The Time + How To Get More Energy
Understanding your energy levels is critical, here's why.
I Left A Marriage After 18 Years. Here's What I Learned
I've come to understand that I was causing my own suffering with expectations of what I thought my life should be.
What a Backbend Can Reveal About Your Life
The major obstacle to our fullest expression is that we keep getting in our own way.
Happy Feet, Happy Body, Happy Mind
How to do a foot workout.
How To Orgasm Just From Nipple Play (Yes, It's Possible!)
Yes, nipple orgasms are a thing.
5 Tips To Enjoy A Restful & Nourishing Holiday Season
For some people, the holidays can be a joyous time filled with parties, magical lights, and gifts. But for many others, especially if you're highly...
How Sephora Became The Unlikely Leader Of Clean Beauty
The story of how a little green seal started something big.
25 Habits Of People Who Are Happy, Healthy & Successful
Who among us doesn't want to be a happy, healthy and successful human being? Still, it can be easy to lose your way, which is why I've compiled a list...