4803 results for
I'm A Single Mother Of 4. Here's What The Wellness World Gets Wrong
I love wellness, but I sometimes feel like the world doesn’t understand what it’s like for those of us who are struggling to make ends meet.
How Yoga Gave Me The Strength To Come Out
In retrospect, I had no idea that "gay" would follow "Namaste."
6 Roundup-Free Weed Killers
If you have a lawn, chances are your weeds are growing like, well, weeds. Before you reach for Roundup—said to be the world’s most popular...
5 Yoga Poses To Ease Your Emotional Hangover
It's time to let it all go.
This Is Exactly How You Should Wash Your Face After A Workout
How should you really go about post-workout skin care?
Here's How Intermittent Fasting Can Help You With Healthy Weight Loss
Doctors share how they feel about the popular diet.
10 Steps To Create Your Own Altar
Create a space to breathe.
The Perfect Essential Oil For Your Zodiac Sign
Count on these oils to balance out your unique personality.
Why We All Need To Be Way More Mindful About Online Shopping—And What Would Happen If We Did
Are you an online shopper? Here's what you need to know about the impact of online shopping on the environment.
I Need This; Maybe You Do Too: 5 Ways To Create A Vacation Vibe At Home
So even if your vacation has been postponed, here are several ways to keep things fun around the house—for you, your partner, or your family.
20 Reasons Why Yoga Heals
Have you always wanted to try yoga but never quite had the confidence to start? Maybe you've been away from the mat for a while and are looking for a...
7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day
Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.
What Your Sleep Position Says About Your Personality
What kind of sleeper are you?
The Perfect Meditation App For People Who Love To Drop The F-Bomb
"Breathe in strength; breathe out bullshit."
A Toxicologist Explains How Often You Really Need To Be Cleaning Your Home
An answer to the age-old question: How often do I really need to dust?
How I'm Shifting My Mindset Right Now, From The Founder Of TOMS
"There's nothing I can do to change it. But I can change how I experience this holding pattern."
10 Ways Drawing Can Relieve Stress & Inspire Wonder
The answer to anxiety could lie in the pages of a sketchbook
Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles
Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...
Slippery Elm: The Gut-Healing, Anxiety-Alleviating Food That Functional Docs Love — But Most People Have Never Heard Of
The benefits of slippery elm.
20 Super Easy Smoothie & Juice Recipes That Will Transform Your Mornings
Bookmark this article!