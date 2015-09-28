4803 results for

Parenting

I'm A Single Mother Of 4. Here's What The Wellness World Gets Wrong

I love wellness, but I sometimes feel like the world doesn’t understand what it’s like for those of us who are struggling to make ends meet.

Misha Williams
September 28 2015
Personal Growth

How Yoga Gave Me The Strength To Come Out

In retrospect, I had no idea that "gay" would follow "Namaste."

Sarah Smith
March 25 2015

6 Roundup-Free Weed Killers

If you have a lawn, chances are your weeds are growing like, well, weeds. Before you reach for Roundup—said to be the world’s most popular...

Healthy Child Healthy World
June 29 2013
Routines

5 Yoga Poses To Ease Your Emotional Hangover

It's time to let it all go.

Kait Hurley
December 1 2019
Beauty

This Is Exactly How You Should Wash Your Face After A Workout

How should you really go about post-workout skin care?

Jamie Schneider
December 1 2019
Healthy Weight
Spirituality

10 Steps To Create Your Own Altar

Create a space to breathe.

Kathryn Budig
March 30 2016
Spirituality

The Perfect Essential Oil For Your Zodiac Sign

Count on these oils to balance out your unique personality.

Cary Caster, LMT
September 11 2016
Why We All Need To Be Way More Mindful About Online Shopping—And What Would Happen If We Did

Are you an online shopper? Here's what you need to know about the impact of online shopping on the environment.

Krista Soriano
October 8 2018
Travel

I Need This; Maybe You Do Too: 5 Ways To Create A Vacation Vibe At Home

So even if your vacation has been postponed, here are several ways to keep things fun around the house—for you, your partner, or your family.

Alexandra Engler
April 26

20 Reasons Why Yoga Heals

Have you always wanted to try yoga but never quite had the confidence to start? Maybe you've been away from the mat for a while and are looking for a...

Katrina Love Senn
June 11 2014
Recovery

7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day

Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.

Harriet Griffey
February 20 2018

What Your Sleep Position Says About Your Personality

What kind of sleeper are you?

Emma Mildon
September 6 2016
Meditation
Home

A Toxicologist Explains How Often You Really Need To Be Cleaning Your Home

An answer to the age-old question: How often do I really need to dust?

Emma Loewe
October 2 2018
Personal Growth

How I'm Shifting My Mindset Right Now, From The Founder Of TOMS

"There's nothing I can do to change it. But I can change how I experience this holding pattern."

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 17
Personal Growth

10 Ways Drawing Can Relieve Stress & Inspire Wonder

The answer to anxiety could lie in the pages of a sketchbook

Danny Gregory
March 25 2015

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Functional Food
Recipes