6 Steps To Create A Simple Home Yoga Practice

Not into yoga yet? Let's change that.

Kathryn Budig
March 23 2016

How To Build Intimacy In Your Relationships

​Days go by where we're face-to-face with our phones or computers more than with real people.

mindbodygreen
June 24 2018

7 Strategies To Get Great, Uninterrupted Sleep Every Night (That Don't Involve Taking A Pill)

I'm a fitness and nutrition consultant who helps people learn how to live a healthier life. Many of my clients struggle with getting enough sleep, and...

Jini Cicero
November 10 2015

Healthy Snack: Raw Mexican Hot Chocolate Energy Bites

These energy bites are one of my favorite on-the-go treats — they're packed with protein, fiber, good fat and antioxidants. They also have mega...

Liz Moody
June 12 2015
What Is Yogic Sexuality?

Prepare to transform your sex life.

John Wineland
March 16 2018
The REAL Effects Of Family Separation Are Way Worse Than You Think. Here's What You Can Do

An executive order may have been signed, but this fight is far from over.

Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
June 21 2018

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 2, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including plummeting soda sales, a new way to make protein, and a surprising reason for your nightmares.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 2 2017
This Is The Exact Moment When You Can Stop Yourself From Making Bad Decisions

Here's how to catch your brain when it's trying to rationalize.

Kelly Gonsalves
August 18 2018
How To Get Your Kids To Play Outside More

Are the kids of today becoming disconnected from nature?

Piers Torday
April 2 2014
You're 3 Tweaks Away From A Sustainable Sleep Sanctuary

Creating a sustainable sleep haven is as easy as 1, 2, 3!

mindbodygreen
March 28 2018
You're Only One Ingredient Away From The Perfect Breakfast

MCT oil is all the buzz—but what exactly is it?

mindbodygreen
March 27 2018
The Brain Has A Negativity Bias. Here's How To Be Happy Anyway

Negative experiences are more powerful than positive ones.

Rick Hanson, Ph.D.
March 27 2018
These Yoga Poses Will Instantly Boost Your Mood

Prepare to feel a whole lot better.

Danielle Watkins
November 21 2016
