Recipes

This Low-Carb Chicken Zoodle Soup Can Heal You From The Inside Out

It only takes 35 minutes to whip up in your Instant Pot.

#functional nutrition #immunity
Jamie Schneider
October 12 2019
Find Your Shade Match, Here: A Clean Foundation Just Launched With 43 Shades

You shouldn't have to sacrifice your perfect shade match for clean, safe ingredients.

#makeup #news #skin care
Jamie Schneider
August 7
A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds

Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.

#news #acne #sugar
Jamie Schneider
October 11 2019
It's Shorts Weather: This Supplement Gives You Smooth Skin All Over

Taking collagen can do so much more than support a glowy face.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen
Jamie Schneider
August 3
Is "Skinvestigation" The New Skin Care Routine? This Celeb Esthetician Thinks So

Your skin is smart—it'll tell you exactly what you need, if you take the time to listen.

#stress #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
July 30
Recipes

Almond Butter Miso Soup (Yes, It's Possible *And* Delicious)

This recipe incorporates two unexpected yet complementary ingredients.

#soup #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
September 18 2019
Recipes

How To Throw A Mediterranean Dinner Party: These 3 Recipes Are Key

An island-inspired social gathering is just what you need.

#dinner
Jamie Schneider
September 14 2019
Vegan Versus Cruelty-Free Beauty: Yes, There's A Difference

Keep in mind that "vegan" and " "cruelty-free" are not interchangeable.

#makeup #skin care #vegan
Jamie Schneider
July 7
