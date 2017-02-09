1718 results for
You'll Never Believe What Stress Can Do To Your Skin: An M.D. Explains
Dr. Howard Murad's whole-person approach to beauty and overall wellness is a passionate approach to looking and feeling good from the inside out.
I Was Afraid My Son Would Become A Mass Murderer
In December 2012, after the tragic school shooting in Newtown, I thought I was the only mother in America who asked myself, “What if that’s my son...
The 3 Essential Oils You Need To Start An Aromatherapy Practice
Whether you're a homebody or an adventure-seeker, single or coupled, we have the essential oils perfect for your lifestyle.
These 6 Lessons Changed My Health Forever
They helped me boost my energy, reduce stress, and balance hormones.
Stop Sleeping On Microgreens, The Most Nutrient-Dense Food You Can Easily Grow At Home
It's way easier—and safer—than you think.
How To Break Through The Scarcity Mindset & Work From A Place Of Abundance
First, get back to the basics.
A Mind-Expanding Ritual To Ring In Tomorrow's New Moon In Gemini
This next moon cycle, let the Gemini mind take you to far-out places and open doors to potential you didn't even know was possible.
15-Minute Meal: Summer Pea Soup
This light and refreshing soup is the perfect thing to make when you want to eat healthy, but still want something flavorful and satisfying. Bright...
Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Truffles
Turmeric is filled with all the best "anti's" our bodies need, especially in winter — anti-oxidant, anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory...
Make Breakfast Like A Boss With This 6-Minute Granola
Nothing beats a healthy breakfast that's quick to make and oh-so-tasty.
4 Ways To Successfully Manage Impostor Syndrome, According To A Therapist
No. 3 is key.
4 Steps To Manifesting Abundance When You're Always Worried About Not Having Enough
All it takes is a small mindset shift.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 22)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the psychological impact of Santa lies, how wellness and saving money relate, and the health...
Aches & Pains After Eating? 5 Signs It May Be An Undiagnosed Food Allergy
Patients who come to see me with chronic symptoms often have many potential overlapping medical issues.
An Optimism Expert On How To Raise Kids With A 'Glass Half Full' Perspective
Here's your action plan.
Why Yoga & Heart Rate Are So Important: A Cardiologist Explains
We come to our mats for different reasons, and hopefully we walk away from a practice with greater awareness, greater compassion, and more focus. If...
The Top 9 Rules Of Ayurvedic Eating For Better Digestion, Less Bloat & More
They're all really easy to follow, once you know them.
What You Need To Know About Coffee & Your Fitness Goals: Doctors Weigh In
PSA: All coffee is not created equal.
Why Clearing Space At Home Is So Important (And How It's Done, According To Feng Shui)
A clear home = a clear head.
Yes, Running Can Help You Get Over A Broken Heart. Here's How
You'll be on the mend in no time.