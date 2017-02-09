1718 results for

You'll Never Believe What Stress Can Do To Your Skin: An M.D. Explains

Dr. Howard Murad's whole-person approach to beauty and overall wellness is a passionate approach to looking and feeling good from the inside out.

#beauty #mind body connection
Dr. Howard Murad
February 9 2017

I Was Afraid My Son Would Become A Mass Murderer

In December 2012, after the tragic school shooting in Newtown, I thought I was the only mother in America who asked myself, “What if that’s my son...

#mental illness #parenting
Liza Long
August 28 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

The 3 Essential Oils You Need To Start An Aromatherapy Practice

Whether you're a homebody or an adventure-seeker, single or coupled, we have the essential oils perfect for your lifestyle.

#partner #essential oils
Krista Soriano
July 9 2018
Integrative Health

These 6 Lessons Changed My Health Forever

They helped me boost my energy, reduce stress, and balance hormones.

#stress #hormones #energy
Locke Hughes
January 18 2018
Food Trends
Mental Health
Spirituality

A Mind-Expanding Ritual To Ring In Tomorrow's New Moon In Gemini

This next moon cycle, let the Gemini mind take you to far-out places and open doors to potential you didn't even know was possible.

#astrology
Alexandra Roxo
June 12 2018

15-Minute Meal: Summer Pea Soup

This light and refreshing soup is the perfect thing to make when you want to eat healthy, but still want something flavorful and satisfying. Bright...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
August 18 2015

Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Truffles

Turmeric is filled with all the best "anti's" our bodies need, especially in winter — anti-oxidant, anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory...

#healthy recipes #turmeric #food
Elise Swartwood
December 22 2014

Make Breakfast Like A Boss With This 6-Minute Granola

Nothing beats a healthy breakfast that's quick to make and oh-so-tasty.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food
Jennifer Dene
August 9 2015
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the psychological impact of Santa lies, how wellness and saving money relate, and the health...

#news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
December 22 2016
Functional Food

Aches & Pains After Eating? 5 Signs It May Be An Undiagnosed Food Allergy

Patients who come to see me with chronic symptoms often have many potential overlapping medical issues.

#allergies #food sensitivity #energy
Richard Horowitz, M.D.
February 18 2014
Parenting

Why Yoga & Heart Rate Are So Important: A Cardiologist Explains

We come to our mats for different reasons, and hopefully we walk away from a practice with greater awareness, greater compassion, and more focus. If...

#stress #disease #heart disease #mindfulness #wellness
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 7 2013
Functional Food
Home
Motivation