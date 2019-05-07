1738 results for

Routines

A Fast, Effective Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Going on spring break? Take this workout with you.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Dr. Dan Reardon
March 28 2016
Functional Food

Confused By Healthy & Unhealthy Fats? Here Are 6 Rules To Live By

Simple rules to live by when it comes to telling good fats from bad, including avoiding omega-6 vegetable oils and understanding saturated and...

#fats #inflammation
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 29 2018
Meditation
Recipes
Integrative Health
Spirituality

How To Use Your Intuition More, Instead Of Relying On Google All The Time

Messages from Spirit are personal whispers to us—not the collective.

#confidence #Journey
Natalie Miles
April 13 2019
Recipes
Routines

7 Exercises Men Should Do For A Better Sex Life

Great health and great sex go hand in hand.

#training advice #workout #fitness
Craig Cooper
January 18 2016
Personal Growth
Travel

Found: The Best Workout To Do The Morning You Travel

You'll be relaxed and flight-ready in no time.

#stress #anxiety #yoga #hiit
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 29 2019
Meditation

Here's How To Release Tension In Your Body With Yoga

Whatever you're holding on to, it's time to let it go.

#stress #pain #inflammation #yoga
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
March 27 2019
Mental Health
Love
Women's Health

Is This New, Hormone-Free Birth Control Too Good To Be True?

A new study shows that Dot, an evidence-based fertility awareness method app, can be used to prevent pregnancy.

#news #hormones #pregnancy #fertility #technology
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 18 2019
Functional Food
Friendships

In A Bad Mood? It Could Be Affecting Your Relationships In This Significant Way

Negative energy can affect you in more ways than you think.

#news #friendship
Kelly Gonsalves
March 15 2019
Recovery
Functional Food

A Simple Ginger Gut Flush To Power Up Your Digestion, Every Day

I recommend incorporating this simple, three-ingredient gut flush into your everyday routine to increase digestion and detox your body.

#Ayurveda #ginger #digestion #health #detox
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 20 2016
Routines

I Worked Out Like Dua Lipa For A Week – Here's What Happened

Plot twist: She doesn't spend hours and hours at the gym.

#empowerment #pilates #yoga #hiit
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
February 26 2019