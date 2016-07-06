2764 results for

Routines
Healthy Weight

15 Easy Things You Can Do To Fight Inflammation & Boost Your Metabolism

Some tips to beat inflammation and boost your metabolism, excerpted from Dr. Lori Shemek's new book

#hormones #inflammation #protein #weight loss
Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
May 12 2015
Spirituality

How I Went From Football & Finance To Yoga After Hitting Rock Bottom

After practicing for six years now, all I can really say is thank God for girls and thank God for Lululemon.

#happiness #personal growth #yoga #spirituality
Todd McCullough
May 11 2015

11 Tips To Help You Stick To Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

Every year, on January 1, we vow to make the year ahead our healthiest and fittest yet! But somehow that resolve disintegrates as the days, weeks and...

#change #wellness #personal growth #yoga #water
Julia Baldassano
January 1 2014
Motivation

Joe Cross: Life After Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead

We were thrilled to catch up with Joe and learn about his adventures in healthy living.

#personal growth #cleanse #juicing #healthy foods #food
Kerry Shaw
March 5 2013

How Yoga Saved My Sanity During Deployment

In May 2011, my husband and I moved to Germany. I had always wanted to live in Europe, so this assignment was a dream come true. My husband was...

#wellness #personal growth #yoga #depression #travel
Leslie Brians
December 31 2013
Functional Food
Travel

8 Genius Tips To Avoid Jet Lag On Your Next Trip: An M.D. Explains

It’s the traveler’s equivalent of a hangover, with the main difference being that you probably had no fun getting it, and the pain will last longer...

#sleep #health #travel
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 29 2016
Beauty

K-Beauty: Everything You Wanted To Know About Korean Beauty, Explained

There's a reason everyone's obsessed with it.

#skin care
Alicia Yoon
April 6 2018
Sex

Yes, Men Can Have Multiple Orgasms. Here's Exactly How To Make It Happen

Learn all the ins and outs of the lingam massage and how to make it work for you or your partner.

#relationships #sex
Psalm Isadora
June 25 2016
Functional Food

Why Herbs (Sometimes) Don’t Work

One of the biggest and most frequent complaints I get (and read) about herbal remedies is that they don’t work.

#Herbs #healing #wellness #digestion #dairy
Amy Jirsa
March 26 2013

How My Wife And I Overcame Miscarriage & Infertility

I met my wife the first day of high school standing in line for school pictures. Fast forward 13 years: we were newlyweds excited to start a family. I...

#hormones #fertility #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Cory Judge
April 21 2015
Meditation

8 Things That Happened After I Meditated For 100 Days

I meditated every day first thing in the morning without taking a day off for the entire duration.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth
Kyle V. Robinson
April 20 2015
Functional Food

The Mystical Duo Behind The World's Healthiest Chocolate

Bunni and Zen Nishimura have built their raw-chocolate-making hobby into ZenBunni, a brand of biodynamic chocolate that’s enormously popular—and...

#business #mbg features #food #chocolate
Marguerite Preston
June 9 2016
Motivation

What's The Best Way To Become A Yoga Teacher?

Are you passionate about yoga? Have you been thinking about getting a yoga teacher certification, but are hesitant because of all the time and...

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Jill Lawson
March 23 2013
Spirituality

New Moon In Aries: 6 Ways To Maximize The Mojo Of The Ram

Tonight's new moon in Aries is like a cosmic spring awakening, rebooting our systems for another 365-day cycle.

#career #personal growth #astrology #spirituality #energy
The AstroTwins
April 18 2015
Personal Growth

7 Signs You Need To Work Less & Play More

Seven signs work is consuming your life ... and not in the good way.

#stress #career #happiness #work #self-awareness
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
April 14 2015

Single, In Your 40s & Want To Have A Baby? Read This

Do you lie in bed late at night, dreaming of becoming a mother someday? Think life would be just perfect with a baby on the way?

#love #relationships #fertility #pregnancy #aging
Lisa Lane
December 10 2013

8 Feng Shui Ways To Let Go Of The Stuff That's Holding You Back

I love the idea of letting go of things, but… how, actually, do you “let go” of things?

#balance #joy #feng shui tips #creativity #energy
Dana Claudat
December 9 2013
Personal Growth