Routines
This Mom Of 3 Is A Handstand Pro. Here's What She Eats To Stay Strong

Yes, you can be strong enough to do a handstand...even with a crazy schedule.

#flexibility #partner #motherhood
Heidi Kristoffer
July 3 2018
Mental Health
Functional Food
Recovery

Foam Rolling 101: Here's What You Need To Know

The one tool your wellness practice needs.

#flexibility
Lauren Roxburgh
March 25 2018
Functional Food

8 Hidden Food Sensitivities You Might Not Know You Have (And How To Find Them)

Even when it comes to natural foods, what works for one person may not be right for everyone.

#allergies #nutrition #health #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 17 2016
Integrative Health

12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts

These supplements, pantry staples, and exercises do the trick.

#stress #gut health #digestion
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019
Functional Food
Recovery

Every Advanced Yoga Practitioner Knows This One Thing

Here's exactly how to apply it to your practice.

#yoga
Kim Roberts, M.A.
November 18 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health

Dreaming About Sugar, Salt, Or Carbs? These Essential Oils Can Help Curb Cravings

How to crush your cravings with essential oils, including peppermint and grapefruit.

#Blood Sugar #hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 24 2019
Routines

How To Read Your Tongue For 3 Key Signs Of Health

Checking up on your health doesn't have to be expensive and time-consuming. Of course, getting a full medical workup with lab tests and imaging is...

#healing #wellness #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Melanie St. Ours
March 16 2015
Functional Food

What Jennifer Garner's Nutritionist Packs In Her Freezer For The Week

Kelly LeVeque knows exactly how to stock a freezer for a week's worth of healthy—and even indulgent—meals.

#easy meals #dinner
Olessa Pindak
April 26
Integrative Health

Sirtuins Are Critical For Cellular Health: But What Are They & What Do They Do?

When it comes to the game of cellular aging, sirtuins act like referees.

#mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
April 26
Recipes

These Seitan Fajitas Will Impress Even The Biggest Of Carnivores

Serve this dish to a meat-eating friend, and they might not even notice the difference!

#easy meals #vegan
Jamie Schneider
November 1 2019
Functional Food
4 Weird Symptoms—And 1 TRULY Bizarre Sign—Of Low Iron Levels

These Are The 4 Signs That Tell You If You're Iron Deficient.

#supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
September 17 2018
Recipes
Food Trends