15030 results for

Beauty

You Might Have Heard About "Oxidative Stress" — But Do You Know What It Is?

But as research digs deeper into the link between internal and external health, it's becoming clear that successful skin care is rooted in cellular...

#stress #skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 17
Meditation

Found: A Meditation Practice For Every Mood

However you're feeling, there's a meditation for that!

#meditation #meditation tricks
Light Watkins
September 3 2015

Can't Afford A Life Coach For 2016? Read These 10 Books For Your Best Year Ever

Need a life coach to help get your life together, but unable to get your life together enough to save for a life coach? We've all been there. Drop...

#books #confidence #self-care
Emma Mildon
January 3 2016
Beauty
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready For Tons Of Intuitive Hits

Can sensuality and sensibility coexist? That's the theme of the week as planets dance between the two realms.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 21 2018
Recipes

Signs Someone You Love Is At Risk For Self-Harm — And Exactly What You Can Do To Help

It's National Suicide Prevention Week. If you have friends, family members, or other loved ones you’re worried about, there are ways to recognize...

#healing #mental health #depression
Jamison Monroe
September 15 2017

7 Things You Need To Know Today (February 28)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including going to the moon, sports bras, and living forever.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
February 28 2017
Spirituality

These 5 Oracle Decks Would Love To Be Your Personal Life Coaches This Fall

Got questions? They can help you feel into answers.

#journaling #Journey
Emma Loewe
September 15 2019

I Haven't Had A Drink In One Year. Here's How My Life Has Changed

It’s now been one year since my last drink. One year since my last hangover. One year since I last woke up at 3 a.m., staring at the ceiling with my...

#alcohol
Rebecca Weller
October 14 2015
Women's Health

What Should You Wear Under Your Yoga Pants? An OB/GYN Explains

Read this the next time you have the urge to go commando.

#yoga #candida
Leigh Weingus
December 2 2016

Want To Grow? Make A List Of What You Love About Yourself

Self-love isn't a fleeting feeling; it's a skill you can hone.

#renew you 2017
Elizabeth Inglese
January 2 2017

10 Green Smoothies That Won't Break The Bank

We've all heard of the amazing benefits of green smoothies. People everywhere are using green smoothies to transform their health. Every good...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Torrie Pattillo
July 11 2014
Recipes
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

Open Your Mind in 7 Steps

Positive changes will be evident in your life when you are mentally and physically receptive to the energy that created you and the energy around you.

#relationships #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Jovanka Ciares
September 5 2012
Parenting

11 Things I Wish Every Parent Knew

After 25 years practicing pediatrics, and caring for thousands of children, I've noticed some patterns that offer me a deeper vision of health.

#relationships #happiness #nature #mindfulness #wellness
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
July 11 2013
Meditation

Is Negativity Coming Up When You Meditate? Here's How To Work Through It

Meditation teacher Adreanna Limbach shares how to make space for your demons on the mat.

#pain #affirmations #mantras #Journey
Adreanna Limbach
July 13 2019