Personal Growth
Integrative Health

Vegan Kale Caesar With Salt + Vinegar Chickpea Croutons

This lightened up twist on the classic Caesar salad is big on flavor and satisfaction while still being swimsuit-friendly for the warmer days ahead....

#salads #healthy recipes #kale #food
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
March 25 2015
Love

Going On A First Date? Keep These 4 Things In Mind

You'll be a first date rock star in no time.

#love #sex #dating
Emily Fletcher
September 6 2016
Beauty

10 Simple (But Essential!) Rules For Gorgeous Skin

When it comes to getting your healthiest, most beautiful skin, it can be tricky to know which steps to take.

#beauty #wellness #skin #aging
Tata Harper
September 30 2013

Yoga Advice That All Beginners Need to Know

Starting a yoga practice can be well, weird. Walking in to a class with thirty other people who seem to know exactly what is going on is intimidating....

#yoga poses #breathing #mindfulness #mind body connection #yoga
Lauren Rudick RYT-500
November 2 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

5 Steps To Overcoming Your Fear Of Inversions

When it comes to inversions, my yoga class is typically divided into two factions: those who love to invert (or fly, as I like to call it) and those...

#happiness #fitness #wellness #yoga #fear
Liz Arch
April 6 2015

7 Simple Ways To Crush Negative Thoughts

Your negative thoughts won't know what hit 'em.

#happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection
Ora Nadrich
September 10 2016
Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

Use it to connect to the most sentimental, sensitive sides of yourself.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 9
Beauty

The Best DIY Sugar Scrubs To Prep Your Skin For Winter

From pumpkin pie body scrub to peppermint foot scrub, there are some lovely recipe options that will leave your skin looking and feeling silky...

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Lindsay Cohn
October 20 2016
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About Tonight's Taurus Full Moon

Time to bust out those essential oils and treat yourself a bit.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
November 3 2017
Spirituality

3 Sacred Aromas To Open Your Chakras & Cleanse Your Aura

Whether it's the smell of soil after a rain shower or freshly cut grass; the enticing aroma of flowers or the misty odor of the sea, there are some...

#healing #aromatherapy #essential oils #spirituality #chakras
Swati Singh
April 2 2015
Personal Growth

6 Everyday Ways To Add More Adventure Into Your Life

In order to truly live more adventurously, we need to give 100% of our minds to whatever we're doing.

#personal growth #self-awareness #inspiration #travel
Jeff Rogers
January 24 2015
Integrative Health

Anyone Else Having Crazy Dreams When They Detox?

Why some people have crazy dreams when they detox, including microbiome and blood sugar changes.

#Herbs #sleep #supplements #Blood Sugar #cleanse
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 1 2019

A 10-Song Playlist That Can Make Any Day Better

Prepare for some serious head bobbing.

#music #happiness
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 3 2016
Women's Health

If You Want To Prevent Hormone Imbalance, Start Upping Your Intake Of These Nutrients—STAT

If you want to prevent hormone imbalance, start upping your intake of these nutrients—including omega-3s, B vitamins, and probiotics—right away.

#supplements #hormones
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 19 2019

3 Basic Rules For Happy, Healthy & Hot Holidays

Two years ago, around New Year’s Day, I got the flu. A bad one. It laid me out for a week, and although I cut myself some slack for getting sick even...

#holidays #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #healthy foods
Alexandra Jamieson
November 24 2013
Functional Food
Integrative Health

5 Mysterious Symptoms That Might Just Be Dehydration

Stop and think: How much water are you actually drinking?

#alcohol #gut health #digestion #headaches
MaryAnn Jones, HHC
November 13 2017