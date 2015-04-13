15030 results for

Functional Food
Integrative Health
Women's Health

I Gave Birth In A Pandemic: Here's What I Learned During My Pregnancy

"Nothing prepares you for motherhood like motherhood, and nothing prepares you for a pandemic other than being in one."

#COVID-19 #pregnancy
Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
June 9
Spirituality

The Spiritual Revelation That Turned One Skeptic Into A Believer

"I finally recognized the appeal...I was excited for my future for the first time in a long time."

#dating #intuition
Victoria Loustalot, MFA
January 10 2019
Personal Growth
Beauty
Home
Home
Sex

I Talked To 1,400 Strangers About The Intimate Details Of Their Sex Lives. Here's What I Learned

If we want to be amazing lovers and partners, we can be. Like anything else, it takes a bit of intentional practice.

#relationships #marriage #sex #dating
Jared Matthew Weiss
August 4 2017
Spirituality
Home

4 Feng Shui Tips To Create A Workspace Anywhere In Your Home

It's time to settle into our work-from-home routine.

#COVID-19 #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
March 23

3 Dangerous Myths About Infidelity

Affairs can be very, very devastating. Yet so much of what we think of as "truths" about infidelity are anything but helpful. Some of what is held up...

#love #relationships #sex #personal growth #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
December 11 2014
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Joshua Becker, author of The Minimalist Home

3 Weird Ways Winter Can Hurt Your Health (Besides The Common Cold)

Between jam-packed schedules, gift-giving pressures, and family hosting duties, the holidays can be a stressful time — as we are all aware of.

#holidays #heart disease #health
Dr. David A. Greuner
December 1 2015
Love

Think You Don't Have Time For Feng Shui? You Can Transform Your Home's Energy In 5 Minutes Or Less

You can tell they're working when you wake up refreshed, get things done, and feel a flow and rhythm at home.

#feng shui #feng shui tips #home
Amanda Gibby Peters
May 11 2017
Integrative Health

DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Reduce Stress & Boost Metabolism

Your thoughts and visualizations affect the world around you — starting with your body. If your goal is the best possible version of yourself, picture...

#healing #visualization #reflexology #relaxation
Laura Norman, M.S., LMT
April 23 2015