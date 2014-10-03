15030 results for

Want To See The Future Of Disease Research? Look No Further Than Your Poop, Study Finds

To understand the future of disease research, look no further than your poop.

#news #gut health #study #digestion #microbiome
Elizabeth Gerson
January 21 2019
Unhappy & Don't Know Why? It Could Be One Of These Reasons

We all experience moments of insecurity, frustration, stress and depression. If you feel down and out it could be from your habits or beliefs. Here...

#happiness #depression #inspiration #fear
Shannon Kaiser
December 29 2014
9 Bedroom Hacks For A Better Night's Sleep

Upgrade your bedroom and optimize your sleep with these must-have items that'll turn your room into a sweet sleep cave.

#sleep #happiness #relaxation #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
June 30 2017
The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Acne is hard enough in the moment—but we have to deal with scars, too?

#acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 1
This Could Be The Future Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment

Do you know someone who suffers from Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis?

#news #gut health #CBD #autoimmune #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 16 2018
How To Declutter Your Whole Life For More Joy, Ease & Creativity

For those times when looking at your schedule is a major downer.

#stress #minimalism #feng shui
Dana Claudat
January 28
Why You Should Put Down That Conditioner! (And Use Coconut Oil Instead)

It's one of the best hair conditioners and if it's virgin and organic, it's chemical free and natural.

#hair #beauty #coconut oil
Elizabeth Rocchino
February 2 2013
This Hot Chocolate Oatmeal Has An Anti-Inflammatory Secret Ingredient

It's also gluten-free, vegan, and super delicious.

#inflammation #breakfast
Liz Moody
December 26 2018
12 Inspiring Books To Ignite Your Spirit & Awaken Your Inner Yogi

Ditch your weekend plans. You've got a lot of reading to do.

#books #wellness #yoga
Caley Alyssa
July 26 2017