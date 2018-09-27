15117 results for

Love

How To Have An Actually Productive Argument, According To A Couples Counselor

Step one: Understand the difference between feelings and thoughts.

Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
September 27 2018
Love

3 Non-Negotiable Reasons To Leave Your Partner

Have you ever struggled with the question of when it's time to leave a relationship?

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
November 10 2014
Friendships

The 3 Great Loves Of Your Life (And Why You Need To Find Them Now)

At the end of our time on earth, it’s unlikely anything will matter to any of us but these three things. So, why waste time looking elsewhere for...

Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 12 2017
Sex

The Secrets Of The Male Sex Drive (A Doctor Explains)

Remember that healthy people have a healthy sex drive.

Jeffrey Egler, M.D.
April 29 2017
Personal Growth

Here's Why You Struggle To Stay Present

We spend most of our energy rehashing the past or rehearsing the future.

Erin Olivo, PhD, MPH
November 13 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Boxed Water

What Cutting Out Plastic Waste Is Like For Someone Trying It For The First Time

Boxed Water's 30-Day Zero Plastic Bottle Challenge tests the limits.

Hannah Miller
June 14 2019

Cameron Diaz On Her Secrets To Aging Well

Actress and best-selling author Cameron Diaz shares how she uses meditation, healthy cooking, and nature to feel great as she grows older.

Jason Wachob
April 11 2016
Beauty

This Is Why You May Have Greasy Hair Right Now, According To Derms

People are experiencing greasier roots right now, and it seemingly spares no scalp type. What gives?

Jamie Schneider
May 11
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR JUST

How Your Meals Can Be Votes For The Planet

If we want to do everything we can to save the planet we inhabit, we need to change what we're putting on our plates.

Chloe Schneider
May 1

Here's How To Make Sure You're Losing Weight The Right Way

Before you try to lose weight, make these three mindset shifts.

Jennifer Dene
May 22 2017
Beauty
Mental Health
Home

Marie Kondo's Tips For Making Your Home Workspace More Joyful

Kondo thinks every desk should have at least one "joy plus" item—even if it's a just toothbrush.

Marie Kondo
April 7
Change-Makers

This Female Entrepreneur Wants To Heal LA's Homeless: Mind, Body, and Soul

People will save themselves, but you have to give them the space to do it.

Elizabeth Inglese
January 25 2018
Meditation
Functional Food

Fertility-Friendly Chai Tea

Swap your coffee for this tea.

Liz Richards
December 2 2014
Friendships
Integrative Health

Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In

Real people weigh in on whether seeing a holistic doctor is worth the money.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 27 2019
Integrative Health

Melatonin vs. Magnesium: The Difference Between The Sleep Aids, Explained

Bottom line: They're both important, but one seems to be better at promoting all-around deeper sleep.

Emma Loewe
June 13