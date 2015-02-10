15185 results for

Beauty
Why CBD + Goat Milk Is The Dynamic Duo For Your Stressed-Out Skin

Together, the elements work synergistically and therapeutically to calm irritation and reveal glowing skin.

Meg Phillips
June 16
You’re Taking Turmeric. But Are You Taking Enough?

How much do you really know about turmeric? How much turmeric do you need to be taking to get it's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

mindbodygreen
October 25 2018

How To Be More Resilient When Life Disappoints You

All of us work with disappointment every day. Our expectations are constantly being disrupted, whether it's having a friend be late to a plan, missing...

Jennifer Dopierala
February 25 2015
Wellness Trends

The Wellness Practices Of An Oscar Best Actress Nominee

The award for best wellness practice goes to: Saoirse Ronan.

Elizabeth Inglese
March 4 2018
Personal Growth
Home

How To Keep Your Aloe Vera Gel Fresh For Longer: 5 Storage Tips

Despite all the benefits of aloe vera, there's just one drawback: It has a super-short shelf life.

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 20
Spirituality

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 23)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the workout that keeps besties Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps looking fierce and the...

Allison Daniels
March 23 2017
Beauty

It's Too Hot For Heavy Creams — Keep Skin Hydrated With This Supplement

In the heat of the summer, there's little less appealing than a heavy cream or thick oil.

Alexandra Engler
July 22
Love

5 Things You Should Never Do On Facebook

As powerful a tool Facebook can be for connecting family and friends (and even making new friends), it also has a dark side.

Clinton Power
November 10 2014

Turn Your Coffee Habit Into A Healthy Morning Ritual With These 5 Tips

Besides water, what do you put into your body every single day? For many of us, the only other thing we eat/drink religiously is coffee. And often it...

Whitney Tingle
August 16 2013
Love

I'm 35 And Single. Here's Why It's Amazing And Terrible

The whole truth is that being single can be liberating and empowering, but simultaneously isolating and terrifying.

Katie Devine
December 6 2013
Mental Health

The Easiest Beet Smoothie You'll Ever Make

When you feel ready to rev up your system, it doesn’t have to be expensive or extremely complicated. Simply removing all other food sources of fats,...

Kobi Kenzo
April 25 2013

5 Ways To ACTUALLY Change Your Life This Year (No Resolutions Necessary)

There's a REASON resolutions don't work. Here's what it really takes to get what you want.

Dr. William A. Schiemann
January 16 2017
Food Trends
Food Trends

Going Vegan Changed My Life. Here's What I Learned

When someone starts living the most authentic version of who they are, amazing experiences and lessons always seem to follow.

Suzanne Kvilhaug
December 31 2013
Climate Change

6 Ways To Create Your Own Happiness

Your happiness is your responsibility. That may sound a little like tough love, but it's actually just a reminder to you that your happiness is within...

Chris Freytag
February 17 2014