15117 results for

7 Health Benefits of Going Barefoot Outside

Even though we've come to think of them as a vital part of our lives, only 20 percent of the world's population today wears shoes. Although in western...

#healing #happiness #nature #mindfulness #barefoot
Stephanie Slon
March 29 2012
Love

What "Marriage Story" Got Right About Divorce, From Two Psychologists

What this movie can teach us about the complexity of human emotions.

#marriage #divorce
Abby Moore
February 7
Parenting

How Your Brain Changes When You Become A Mom

Does becoming a mom affect your memory?

#hormones #brain
Aparna Iyer, M.D.
September 20 2018
Mental Health
Integrative Health

15 Signs You're A Recovering Swimmer

Recently we went down a rabbit hole reading Mike Gustafson's Twitter feed, a brilliant homage to competitive swimming. It stirred up some nostalgia...

#swimming #pro athletes #fitness #wellness #funny
mindbodygreen
August 8 2013
Recipes

Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup

With the right preparation lentils can be a nutritious addition, even to a lectin-free diet!

#functional nutrition #easy meals #vegan
Claudia Curici
February 26
Functional Food

5 Ways To ACTUALLY Change Your Life This Year (No Resolutions Necessary)

There's a REASON resolutions don't work. Here's what it really takes to get what you want.

#renew you 2017 #goal #personal growth #goal setting
Dr. William A. Schiemann
January 16 2017
Recovery

Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes

There may be more factors at play than just the tissue on the bottom of your foot.

#running #pain #hiit
Adam Rosante, CPT, CSCS, C.N.
February 17
Beauty
Mental Health

Why Your Shampoo & Conditioner Will Eventually Stop Working

If we're using something every single day, does our body eventually need more or something different to get the same results as at the start?

#toxic #hair #beauty
Josh Rosebrook
October 3 2015
Home
Recipes
Personal Growth

How To Thrive During The Holidays As An Empath, According To A Psychiatrist

During this holiday season, give yourself the gift of quiet spaces.

#breath #holiday
Judith Orloff, M.D.
December 9 2019
Beauty
Integrative Health

How I Was Able To Manage My Asthma Symptoms Naturally

No one really knows what causes asthma, but it’s important to know some of the triggers and what to avoid.

#healing #breathing #meditation #functional nutrition #asthma
Katricia Kelly
January 18 2013
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 1, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest research on how to maintain a healthy weight (hint: it involves lots of exercise,...

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
November 1 2017

5 Reasons Thyroid Medications Aren't Working For You

Millions of Americans struggle with low thyroid symptoms and are told at their doctor's office to take medication and return in three months. Welcome...

#disease #hormones #inflammation #wellness #depression
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 5 2013