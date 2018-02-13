15117 results for

6 Ways To Create Your Own Happiness

Your happiness is your responsibility. That may sound a little like tough love, but it's actually just a reminder to you that your happiness is within...

#happiness #joy #personal growth #self-awareness
Chris Freytag
February 17 2014

5 Rules To Get (And Keep) Gorgeous, Glowing, Healthy Skin For Life

Taking care of your skin is about so much more than what you put on it; lifestyle plays a big role in keeping your skin healthy, radiant, and youthful...

#toxic #beauty #skin #aging
Tata Harper
November 9 2015

9 Ways To Fall Asleep That You Probably Haven't Tried

How many times have you followed the traditional guidelines (sleep hygiene, low temperature, darkened room etc. etc.) but it just doesn't work?

#breathing #hormones #sleeping
Amy Shah, M.D.
February 25 2015
The Wellness Practices Of An Oscar Best Actress Nominee

The award for best wellness practice goes to: Saoirse Ronan.

#celebrity
Elizabeth Inglese
March 4 2018

3 Breakfasts That Take Less Than 5 Minutes To Make

Breakfast is an important part of the day. The way you start sets the tone for the rest of the day. Although some may argue that it's better to skip...

#fiber #chia seed #breakfast #healthy foods
Osha Key
March 26 2015
You’re Taking Turmeric. But Are You Taking Enough?

How much do you really know about turmeric? How much turmeric do you need to be taking to get it's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

#supplements #partner #turmeric
mindbodygreen
October 25 2018

9 Ways To Radically Improve Your Relationship

All relationships have a system. Some systems work well and some are dysfunctional.

#love #relationships #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
October 9 2014

How Clues About Your Past Lives Can Improve This One: A Psychic Explains

What do your relationships, passions, and behaviors say about your past lives?

#personal growth #spirituality
Tanya Carroll Richardson
April 27 2017
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Favorite Detox Rituals & The One Natural Beauty Product She Can't Live Without

Mandy Moore shares her favorite detox rituals, including infrared sauna and chlorophyll water.

#supplements #cleanse #coconut oil
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 11 2019

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 23)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the workout that keeps besties Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps looking fierce and the...

#friendship #workout #news roundup
Allison Daniels
March 23 2017
My Double Life As A High-Functioning Alcoholic (And How I Finally Found Happiness)

It took a dramatic event for me to admit that I had a problem and to finally face the reality of what I'd become.

#alcohol #anxiety #healing #happiness #addiction
Tyler C. Beaty
November 29 2015
How To Keep Your Aloe Vera Gel Fresh For Longer: 5 Storage Tips

Despite all the benefits of aloe vera, there's just one drawback: It has a super-short shelf life.

#acne #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 20
It's Too Hot For Heavy Creams — Keep Skin Hydrated With This Supplement

In the heat of the summer, there's little less appealing than a heavy cream or thick oil.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
July 22
The Life-Changing Lessons I Learned From Recovering Addicts

When I ask these men about their difficult lives, with experiences so tragically varied yet somehow universally similar, I never cease to learn...

#addiction #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Gayle Saks
May 3 2016
Your 2015 Astrological Forecast For Health, Happiness & Relationships

MindBodyGreen's resident astrologers The AstroTwins, give you the scoop for your sign's health and happiness in 2015.

#happiness #astrology #wellness watch #spirituality
The AstroTwins
January 1 2015
