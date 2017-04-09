15117 results for
These Are The Most Common Mistakes People Make While Meditating
You've got this.
The Personality Type That Struggles With Finding Healthy Relationships (And What To Do About It)
This explains a lot...
5 Easy Breathing Techniques To Calm Your Kid (And Relax The Whole Family)
As a mindfulness teacher in an elementary school, I know that even my kindergarten students feel stress sometimes. Here are the fun breathing methods...
5 Simple Tips For Using Your Beauty Empties To End The Waste Cycle
Our 5 favorite ways to reuse empty beauty containers.
Prepare To Itch. Here Are The Best Natural Lice Treatments For You & Your Kids
Try not to scratch your head while reading this.
Bill Nighy's Strategy For Managing Anxiety Is All About Self-Love, Actually
The star almost never watches his own projects and chalks it up to a lack of confidence—even after years of success.
12 Rockstar Yogis Who Are Leading The Body-Positive Movement
The topic of body image affects everyone!
The Ultra-Refreshing Cocktail You'll Want at Every Outdoor Party This Summer
This summer's star ingredient? Hydrating, cooling cucumber.
The Age-Reversing Ingredient You Should Be Cooking With (But Probably Aren't)
It's Blue Zone-approved.
How To Sync Your Menstrual Cycle With The Moon
If we are synced up with the moon's cycle, we will menstruate around the new moon and ovulate around the full moon.
I Did Everything Right And I Still Got Breast Cancer
Although cancer was a possibility, I just didn't think that it was. I wasn't a person who gets cancer.
Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms
Need 'em gone, like, yesterday? Here's what to do.
5 Ways To Catch Your Breath When Life Feels Totally Overwhelming
"The shore is a lot closer than you think. Calmer days and peaceful waters are within your reach."
5 Gut-Supporting Foods You Should Definitely Be Eating On A Keto Diet
These gastroenterologist-approved foods will make keto a breeze.
Doing This One Thing Will Make You More Fearless
Calling all Sensory Seekers! What's your next adventure?
What Do Professional Organizers Really Think Of The Kondo Method?
The life-changing magic of some fresh perspectives.
Why You Might Want To Consider Holding Hands During Your Next Fight
If you tend to have some pretty nasty fights, this might help calm things down.
Is Your Soul Trying To Guide You But You're Just Not Listening?
This post is just the tip of the iceberg! For even more of Dr. Lissa Rankin's wisdom, be sure to check out her newest class, Getting Back To 100%: A...
You're Probably Dehydrated & Don't Know It. Here's Why That Matters
Here's how hydration affects your health.
How to Take a Yoga Break at Work
If you work a 9 to 5 job, it can be challenging to find the time and the motivation to attend yoga classes regularly. You’re at work during most class...