Love

10 Things Nobody Tells You About Getting Married

In our happy-face addicted culture, we carry a strong taboo around talking about difficult feelings.

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
August 18 2014
Mental Health

The Real Cause Of Depression Is About Way More Than Just Serotonin

Depression is about more than just genetics and a chemical imbalance.

#stress #Blood Sugar #autoimmune #thyroid #hormones
Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 30 2018
Home

Sooo, Is Most Gift Wrapping Recyclable? We Investigated

It depends, but here's a quick way to tell.

#environmentalism #holiday
Emma Loewe
December 23 2019
Mental Health

7 Mantras To Help You Become Your Most Authentic Self

Write them down, post them somewhere visible, or just recite them aloud in the car on your way to work.

#happiness #authenticity #inspiration #mantras
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
December 31 2014
Functional Food

This Ancient Diet Cleared My Skin + Eased My Anxiety. Here's Exactly What I Did

Plus, how to figure out your dosha and try it yourself.

#anxiety #Ayurveda
Jess Meltzer
March 3 2017

13 Small Choices That Can Change Your Life In Great Ways

While practicing neuropsychiatry and studying neuroscience for 40 years, my interest expanded from the human brain to include evidence of mind...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #food #sleeping
Jon Lieff, M.D.
October 29 2013
Beauty
Spirituality

How To Clear Negative Energy At Home Using Grocery Store Staples (Yes, Really)

A feng shui expert talks about some of her favorite tricks.

#vinegar #home
Dana Claudat
December 27 2018
Routines
Food Trends

I Stopped Being Vegan & The World Kept Spinning

Things change, we change, I changed...and it was okay.

#wellness #personal growth #vegan #healthy foods #food
Talia Pollock
April 3 2014
Sex

5 Ways To Get What You Want In Bed

In my sexuality education workshops, there is one question people ask me very often: "How do I tell my partner what I like?"

#relationships #awareness #sex #personal growth #communication
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
November 25 2014
Friendships

7 Powerful Ways To Actually Support A Friend In Crisis (According To A Stanford Happiness Scientist)

How many times have we found ourselves with a friend who is going through a breakup, a loss, or another difficult life transition and just been...

#empowerment #friendship
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
June 9 2017

Self-Care & Self-Love Aren't The Same. Here's How To Have Both

I generally ask my new clients if they feel that they are taking care of themselves well. They often tell me they are, and because of this, they can't...

#love #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
December 19 2014
Love

Fantasy Bonds: The Problem With Loving Someone For Their 'Potential'

"I see the good inside them" is often a way to ignore red flags.

#toxic relationships #dating
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
August 18 2019

Why The Best Anti-Aging Strategies Are Free: A Cardiologist Explains

Is your yoga and plant-based lifestyle the fountain of youth? Exciting new science published this week says it may well be, and I hope you share the...

#happiness #personal growth #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 18 2013
Try This Simple Gratitude Practice Whenever You Start Something New

Start the new year by grounding yourself in this self-care ritual.

#partner #skin care #Purpose
mindbodygreen
November 18 2018

6 Things I Add To My Smoothie To Fight Brain Fog

Want greater mental clarity? Add this to your green smoothie.

#mental health #smoothies #health
Miriam Jacobson, M.S., R.D., CNS, CDN
July 4 2017
Motivation

If You Don't Sweat When You Exercise, Are You Still Getting A Good Workout?

What to keep in mind the next time you're drenched after a workout.

#running #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
April 7 2017
Personal Growth

4 Steps To Let Go Of Past Fears That Are Cursing You In The Present

Here's how to let go of past fears that are cursing you in the present.

#love #relationships #forgiveness #personal growth #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 11 2013
Functional Food

Yes, Avocado Tea Is A Thing—Here's How To Make It At Home

It's easy to make and can be customized to your liking.

#tea #functional nutrition
M. Tara Crowl
April 20 2019