Fig & Coconut Brownies (A Gluten-Free & Vegan Treat!)

These fudgy version that don’t make me feel guilty when I give them to my family.

#food #vegan recipes
Angela Rooney
March 3 2014

Moroccan-Spiced Tofu Tacos With Kohlrabi, Watercress + Tahini

Taco night just got fancy(ish). Wanting to try something a little different, we used Moroccan flavors, swapped out chicken for tofu to keep this...

#tahini #garlic #healthy recipes #vegetarian #food
Anca Toderic
May 10 2015
Motivation

3 Lessons of Summer Yoga

The sweat. The drip. The soak. The slip.

#new york city #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
August 2 2011
Personal Growth

A 7-Day Mind, Body & Spirit Reset Plan For Your Best Spring Ever

Busyness can be beautiful if it’s ambitious, intentional, and purposeful. But even when we’re “beautifully busy,” we can get caught up and lose our...

#friendship #productivity #happiness #fitness #meditation
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 11 2016
Personal Growth
Nature
Love

How To Heal From Sexual Trauma (According To A Relationships & Abuse Expert)

"When you use your voice and choose to protect yourself, you will become the hero."

#sexuality #sexual assault #sex #sexism #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 25 2016
Food Trends

10 Raw Food Staples To Keep You Healthy On A Budget

Just stick to fresh produce and simple recipes.

#avocado #garlic #slideshows #ginger #Raw Food
Osha Key
June 17 2013

Top 5 Mistakes Paleo Eaters Make

The Paleo diet movement continues to grow. I find more and more of my patients have heard about it, and some have begun shifting their diets toward...

#Paleo #healing #food
Terry Wahls, M.D.
January 17 2015
Meditation
Personal Growth
Functional Food

7 Foods Scientifically Proven To Make You Happier

Load up your grocery cart for good vibes.

#food as medicine #depression #food
Ron Reich
September 25 2016
Recipes

Quinoa Holiday Recipe

So easy and delicious.

#holidays #quinoa
Shiva Rose
December 13 2012
Home

5 Questions To Help You Declutter All. Those. Kids. Toys.

A professional organizer and new mom shares her list.

#minimalism #environmentalism #motherhood
Cary Fortin
July 20 2019
Women's Health

8 Ways To Promote Hormone Balance

There are some simple ways to help reduce estrogen dominance:

#hormones #Vitamin C #digestion #soy #dairy
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
March 19 2013
Home

How Worried Should You Be About Chemicals In Your Clothes?

Here's how to avoid potential irritants without driving yourself crazy.

#eco-fashion #environmentalism #toxins at home #sustainability #fashion
Emma Loewe
August 3 2017
Integrative Health
Home